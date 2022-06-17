Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from June 16June 17, 2022
Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from June 16
The final Impact Wrestling broadcast before Slammiversary set the stage for one of the company's premier pay-per-view extravaganzas, headlined by a contract signing between Josh Alexander and Eric Young, just 72 hours before their world championship main event.
What went down when they shared the ring Thursday night on AXS TV and what else happened to create buzz and excitement for the celebration of Impact Wrestling's 20 years?
Find out now with this recap of the June 16 episode.
Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim
- Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo watched from backstage, continuing to hint at an on-screen partnership between The Hot Mess and The Virtuosa.
- Grace floated over, out of a pinfall attempt and right into a crossface with great fluidity.
- Steelz looked for Evans, realizing her associate was nowhere to be found and that she would be forced to go it alone if she wanted to earn the win. A precursor to Sunday's match, perhaps?
- Backstage, Green and Purrazzo teased an alliance before settling on the idea that there can be only one Queen of the Mountain.
For the first time in the storied history of Impact Wrestling, Knockouts will compete in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain Match. Thursday's show kicked off with three of the wrestlers in that match doing battle in tag team action as Knockouts champion Tasha Steelz and bodyguard Savannah Evans battled top contenders Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim.
The heels isolated and beat down Yim for a large portion of the match before a hot tag to Grace sparked the babyface comeback. Even with Evans dropped on the floor, leaving Steelz to fight her own battle, the Boricua Badass overcame her opponents by capitalizing on a miscommunication spot and pinning Grace for the win.
This was a strong tag match that showcased all involved and had some solid storytelling to go along with it. First, there was the idea that Evans will not be there to back Steelz up Sunday night and the champion will have to score the win on her own if she wishes to extend her title reign.
Then, there was the miscommunication spot that creates some tension between friends Yim and Grace and inevitably highlights the "every woman for themselves" nature of the upcoming title match.
The Knockouts can almost always be counted on to deliver and are consistently among the best parts of Impact Wrestling. This was no different and kicked off the final show before Slammiversary with both a quality match and final hype for one of the marquee bouts of the pay-per-view extravaganza.
Grade
B
Top Moments
Trey Miguel vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey
- Bailey smashed into the ring apron prior to the commercial but recovered and controlled coming out of the break.
- Miguel applied a sweet dragon sleeper but Bailey fought out of it.
- The crowd rewarded the efforts of the competitors late, greeting an exchange of strikes with chants for both Miguel and Bailey.
- Tom Hannifan revealing the loss was Bailey's first singles defeat in Impact was a great bit of commentary work and something he has consistently done since arriving.
A first-time-ever match between two of the best wrestlers in the world saw X-Division stars Trey Miguel and “Speedball” Mike Bailey battle for the opportunity to build momentum ahead of the company’s revolutionary Ultimate X match.
The match, a back and forth affair between two lightning-quick stars with the ability out counter, reverse and out-wrestle any opponent, had the fans split down the middle and invested in the action as it unfolded.
The nonstop contest concluded with Miguel narrowly scoring the win with a rollup that caught Speedball off-guard and dealt him his first singles loss in Impact.
This was easily one of the best free televised matches of the year. Miguel and Bailey had the fans in the palms of their hands, completely invested in everything they accomplished throughout the unrelenting contest.
Bailey has been one of the best wrestlers on the planet here in 2022, a breakout star during WrestleMania weekend who continues to deliver every time he sets foot in the squared circle. Miguel might be the most underrated, under-appreciated in-ring performer in the business. Few are able to constantly deliver the quality that they do.
Miguel dealing Bailey his first loss is an interesting option. Perhaps it hints at a series of matches between them in the wake of Slammiversary. If that is that case, wrestling fans should keep their eyes glued to Impact.
Grade
A
Top Moments