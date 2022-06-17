Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from June 16

1 of 2

Credit: Impact Wrestling

For the first time in the storied history of Impact Wrestling, Knockouts will compete in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain Match. Thursday's show kicked off with three of the wrestlers in that match doing battle in tag team action as Knockouts champion Tasha Steelz and bodyguard Savannah Evans battled top contenders Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim.

The heels isolated and beat down Yim for a large portion of the match before a hot tag to Grace sparked the babyface comeback. Even with Evans dropped on the floor, leaving Steelz to fight her own battle, the Boricua Badass overcame her opponents by capitalizing on a miscommunication spot and pinning Grace for the win.

This was a strong tag match that showcased all involved and had some solid storytelling to go along with it. First, there was the idea that Evans will not be there to back Steelz up Sunday night and the champion will have to score the win on her own if she wishes to extend her title reign.

Then, there was the miscommunication spot that creates some tension between friends Yim and Grace and inevitably highlights the "every woman for themselves" nature of the upcoming title match.

The Knockouts can almost always be counted on to deliver and are consistently among the best parts of Impact Wrestling. This was no different and kicked off the final show before Slammiversary with both a quality match and final hype for one of the marquee bouts of the pay-per-view extravaganza.

Grade

B

Top Moments