Catherine Raiche Named Browns Assistant GM; NFL's Highest-Ranking Female Exec

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns named Catherine Raiche as their new assistant general manager and vice president of football operations Thursday, making her the NFL's highest-ranking female team executive.

Raiche previously served as the Philadelphia Eagles' VP of football operations in 2021. In Philadelphia, she worked with current Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

"We're excited to welcome the newest members of our football operations staff and looking forward to others within our organization receiving expanded roles and additional responsibility," Berry said in a press release. "We have a number of talented people from various backgrounds that will maximize our efforts to create sustained success. We look forward to these staffing changes reinforcing the diverse, multi-disciplinary and collaborative work environment we strive to create."

Raiche will be replacing Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who left Cleveland to take the Minnesota Vikings' general manager job earlier this offseason. The 33-year-old began her career in football with the CFL's Montreal Alouettes in 2015.