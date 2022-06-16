Raiders Donate $1M to Uvalde Schools for Increased Security After Shooting

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Las Vegas Raiders donated $1 million to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District to increase security at its schools.

"We are proud to be part of something to make the children in these schools safer," Davis said, per James Volz of the Uvalde Leader-News. "Two weeks ago, I had a conversation with [former Raider} Vann [McElroy]. He told me about the hurt his hometown was going through."

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last month when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire with an AR-15 rifle. Seventeen other people were wounded.

The incident was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and the third-deadliest in United States history.

“Vann told me that he had a grandson attending public school," Davis said. "He said his family thought about having him go to a private school next year, but he wanted him to attend public school as Vann and his son had done growing up in Uvalde.

“He said that Uvalde was in pain and needed help. I asked him what we would do to help ease that pain.”

McElroy played for the Raiders from 1982 to 1990 as a linebacker, earning four All-Pro selections and two Pro Bowl berths. He was a graduate of Uvalde High School before moving on to play college football at Baylor.

The donation will be used for "implementing impenetrable doors and cameras inside and outside, and putting up an unscalable fence outside," according to the Uvalde Leader-News.