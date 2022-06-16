BIG3 Basketball League 2022 Season Schedule and Full Team Rosters

3 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Joe Johnson, Triplets

Johnson has been one of the best players in the BIG3's brief history. He's only played two seasons (2019 and 2021), but he was the league's MVP in each of them. "Iso Joe" also led Triplets to a championship in his first season in 2019.

Last year, Johnson averaged 22.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, as each of those stats improved from his BIG3 rookie season. It's clear that the 40-year-old still has some basketball skills left in the tank, and he should be fun to watch again in 2022.

Leandro Barbosa, Ball Hogs

Barbosa debuted in the BIG3 in 2021, and he immediately became one of the league's top players. His 169 points ranked second behind only Johnson (182), while he also led the BIG3 with 34 assists and tied Johnson with a league-high 16 three-pointers.

The 39-year-old Barbosa is now serving as the Ball Hogs' captain, and he'll be looking to lead them to their first playoff appearance in team history. If he plays like he did in 2021, he could make that happen.

Glen Rice Jr., Power

Rice was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 BIG3 draft, joining a Power team that is led by captain Cuttino Mobley. Rice may have played only 16 NBA games over two seasons from 2013-15, but he's had plenty of success overseas.

Still only 31, Rice could be a rookie to watch in the BIG3 this season. He seems like he'll fit nicely on Power's roster.

Michael Beasley, 3's Company

Another BIG3 rookie to watch this season will be Beasley, who is joining 3's Company for 2022. He's serving as a co-captain alongside captain Mario Chalmers, his former Miami Heat teammate.

Beasley put up some solid numbers during his 11-year NBA career, and the 33-year-old has a skill set that could translate well to the BIG3. So expect a strong performance from him in his first season in the league.