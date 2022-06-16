BIG3 Basketball League 2022 Season Schedule and Full Team Rosters

BIG3 Basketball League 2022 Season Schedule and Full Team RostersJune 16, 2022
Ready to watch former NBA stars and international standouts play thrilling 3-on-3 basketball games? Well, you're in luck, because the BIG3 is about to be back for the league's 2022 season.
The BIG3, which was founded by rapper/actor Ice Cube in 2017, begins its fifth season this weekend in Chicago, with three games set for Saturday and three more on Sunday. The league has featured 12 teams since 2019, when it expanded from the original eight.
This isn't like the NBA or most other basketball you can find on TV. These are half-court 3-on-3 games in which two teams (each with a roster of five players) are trying to be the first to 50 points. The margin of victory must be at least two points, though. And there's only a 14-second shot clock. Plus, there are three deep zones where players can attempt four-point shots.
Here's the full schedule for the 2022 BIG3 season, along with rosters for each of the 12 teams and several players to watch this year.
2022 Season Schedule
Week 1: June 18-19 (Chicago)
Week 2: June 25-26 (Chicago)
Week 3: July 2-3 (Dallas)
Week 4: July 8-10 (Dallas)
Week 5: July 17 (Dallas)
Week 6: July 23-24 (Dallas)
Week 7: July 30-31 (Dallas)
Week 8: Aug. 6-7 (Dallas)
Week 9 (Playoffs): Aug. 14 (Tampa)
Week 10 (Championship): Aug. 21 (Atlanta)
Week 11 (All-Star Weekend): Sept. 3-4 (Bahamas)
Weekly matchups can be found at BIG3.com.
Full Team Rosters
3 Headed Monsters
Rashard Lewis (captain)
Jonathon Simmons (co-captain)
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (co-captain)
Ab Ndoye
Kevin Murphy
Coach: Reggie Theus
3's Company
Mario Chalmers (captain)
Michael Beasley (co-captain)
Brandon Rush (co-captain)
Julian Wright
Alex Scales
Coach: Michael Cooper
Aliens
Dusan Bulut (captain)
Karlis Lasmanis (co-captain)
Tomislav Ivosev (co-captain)
Deshawn Stephens
Adam Drexler
Coach: Rick Mahorn
Ball Hogs
Leandro Barbosa (captain)
Jodie Meeks (co-captain)
Will McDonald (co-captain)
Stacy Davis IV
Kuran Iverson
Coach: Rick Barry
Bivouac
Gerald Green (captain)
Ike Diogu (co-captain)
Will Bynum (co-captain)
Corey Brewer
Jeff Ayres
Coach: Gary Payton
Enemies
Nick Young (captain)
Isaiah Austin (co-captain)
Elijah Stewart (co-captain)
Sek Henry
Keith Benson
Coach: Gilbert Arenas
Ghost Ballers
Ricky Davis (captain)
Mike Taylor (co-captain)
Chris Johnson (co-captain)
Darnell Jackson
Jermaine Taylor
Coach: George Gervin
Killer 3s
Franklin Session (captain)
Donte Greene (co-captain)
Josh Powell (co-captain)
KJ McDaniels
Dominique Johnson
Coach: Charles Oakley
Power
Cuttino Mobley (captain)
Nikoloz Tskitishvili (co-captain)
Royce White (co-captain)
Glen Rice
TJ Cline
Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Tri State
Jason Richardson (captain)
Justin Dentmon (co-captain)
Larry Sanders (co-captain)
DaJuan Summers
Garlon Green
Coach: Julius Erving
Trilogy
James White (captain)
Earl Clark (co-captain)
Amir Johnson (co-captain)
Isaiah Briscoe
David Hawkins
Coach: Stephen Jackson
Triplets
Joe Johnson (captain)
Jeremy Pargo (co-captain)
Jannero Pargo (co-captain)
Alonzo Gee
Ryan Hollins
Coach: Lisa Leslie
Top Players to Watch
Joe Johnson, Triplets
Johnson has been one of the best players in the BIG3's brief history. He's only played two seasons (2019 and 2021), but he was the league's MVP in each of them. "Iso Joe" also led Triplets to a championship in his first season in 2019.
Last year, Johnson averaged 22.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, as each of those stats improved from his BIG3 rookie season. It's clear that the 40-year-old still has some basketball skills left in the tank, and he should be fun to watch again in 2022.
Leandro Barbosa, Ball Hogs
Barbosa debuted in the BIG3 in 2021, and he immediately became one of the league's top players. His 169 points ranked second behind only Johnson (182), while he also led the BIG3 with 34 assists and tied Johnson with a league-high 16 three-pointers.
The 39-year-old Barbosa is now serving as the Ball Hogs' captain, and he'll be looking to lead them to their first playoff appearance in team history. If he plays like he did in 2021, he could make that happen.
Glen Rice Jr., Power
Rice was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 BIG3 draft, joining a Power team that is led by captain Cuttino Mobley. Rice may have played only 16 NBA games over two seasons from 2013-15, but he's had plenty of success overseas.
Still only 31, Rice could be a rookie to watch in the BIG3 this season. He seems like he'll fit nicely on Power's roster.
Michael Beasley, 3's Company
Another BIG3 rookie to watch this season will be Beasley, who is joining 3's Company for 2022. He's serving as a co-captain alongside captain Mario Chalmers, his former Miami Heat teammate.
Beasley put up some solid numbers during his 11-year NBA career, and the 33-year-old has a skill set that could translate well to the BIG3. So expect a strong performance from him in his first season in the league.