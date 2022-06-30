Bucks Rumors: Wes Matthews Agrees to 1-Year Contract to Stay in Milwaukee

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to bring wing Wesley Matthews back to the team on a one-year deal, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 13-year NBA veteran averaged 5.1 points on 39.5 percent shooting (33.8 percent from three-point shooting) in 49 games (14 starts) for the Bucks last season. He also started all 12 of their playoff games, averaging 6.2 points on 39.1 percent shooting and 3.1 rebounds.

Matthews entered the NBA as an undrafted free agent out of Marquette. He's best known for his time on the Portland Trail Blazers from 2010-2015, when he posted 15.4 points per game and helped turned the team into a perennial playoff contender alongside Damian Lillard, LaMarcus Aldridge and CJ McCollum.

The 35-year-old left the Blazers for the Dallas Mavericks in free agency in 2015. He stayed there until 2019, when he was traded to the New York Knicks. He has also played for the Indiana Pacers, Bucks (two stints) and Los Angeles Lakers since then.

Matthews' second Bucks run began on Dec. 3, 2021, when he signed a one-year deal with the team. It will continue into the 2022-23 season as Milwaukee runs it back with the veteran.