Browns Rumors: Baker Mayfield-for-Sam Darnold Trade with Panthers 'Very Unlikely'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

In the midst of rumors that the Carolina Panthers are interested in pursuing a trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in exchange for Sam Darnold, it appears that deal is "very unlikely" to get done.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are uninterested in acquiring Darnold with one source telling her he's "confident it’s not happening."

Cabot added that the Browns and Panthers have "remained in contact" since negotiations about a potential trade involving Mayfield broke down over NFL draft weekend, but Darnold "hasn’t been a serious part of the discussion."

Darnold is set to battle against rookie quarterback Matt Corral for Carolina's starting job. Cleveland publicly pursued Deshaun Watson this offseason and the team eventually acquired him, which caused Mayfield to express a desire to part ways with the team. Both Darnold and Mayfield will play the 2022 season on the fifth-year options on their rookie deals, which are both worth $18.9 million.

While Cleveland faces a lot of uncertainty surrounding its quarterback position, it's clear that bringing in Darnold is not a priority.

There is a strong possibility that Watson will face a suspension for at least a portion of the 2022 season because 24 women have filed civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct. Cleveland has veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett on its roster and appears to be comfortable letting him line up under center if necessary.

The Browns are more concerned with unloading Mayfield's contract considering he is no longer on good terms with the organization. However, it's likely that the Browns will have to pay at least part of his salary even if they do eventually find a trade partner.