Lakers' LeBron James Posts IG Video Hyping Anthony Davis After Down 2021-22 Season

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

LeBron James is serving as the conductor of the Anthony Davis hype train.

James posted a highlight video Wednesday that featured his Los Angeles Lakers co-star, along with a caption sending a message to Davis' doubters.

"Get It Twisted if you want too! I'm due time he'll remind you once again why he's HIM!!! And I can't wait for it to be unleashed!" James posted on Instagram.

Davis is coming off an injury-plagued 2021-22 campaign that saw him limited to 40 games. The eight-time All-Star has played only 76 regular-season games since the Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship.

Criticism of Davis' durability has been prevalent throughout his career, and his work ethic came into question this week among fans when he said he hadn't shot a basketball in over two months.

With the Lakers coming off a miserable 2021-22 season as a team, the spotlight will only grow brighter on Davis once the offseason is over.