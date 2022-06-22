A 2022 NBA Draft-Day Trade That Makes Sense for Every TeamJune 22, 2022
A 2022 NBA Draft-Day Trade That Makes Sense for Every Team
The NBA draft never fails to surprise, and the 2022 version is sure to continue the trend of delivering the unexpected.
The intrigue of projecting where all the top prospects will land is only part of the fun, as many franchises also view the draft as an opportunity to make major changes via trade. Sometimes, that involves dealing picks. But blockbusters involving current players are also common. Just last year, the trade of Russell Westbrook shoved all the other draft-day news to the side.
Not every team will swing a deal, but even clubs without picks in the draft have issues they may try to address. They all know this will be their best chance to transact before the chaos of free agency takes over the league on July 1.
Sure, the draft has a certain orderliness to it. We know where each team is slotted to select, and we've spent the last several weeks assessing needs and constructing big boards and mocks. But if you think we're in for an uneventful evening, think again.
Draft-day trades almost always reshuffle the league in ways nobody could have seen coming.
Atlanta Hawks
The Trade: Clint Capela, John Collins, Kevin Huerter and No. 16 to the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gobert
Even with Trae Young established as one of the league's top one-man offensive engines, the Atlanta Hawks aren't going anywhere until they balance out their profile with some punch at the other end of the floor. You can't be a serious contender when you've ranked 26th or worse in defensive efficiency four times in the last five seasons.
Gobert is the simplest path to an upgrade. Though their specialties are different, Gobert and Young have similarly transformative impacts. Young on the floor means his team's offense will thrive. Gobert's presence assures high-end defense. Slot Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu in between Young and Gobert, and you've got an intriguing quintet that features three long defenders and two high-volume shot-creators.
The Utah Jazz would need to move money to onboard all the salary coming from Atlanta, but there should be takers for Bojan Bogdanovic or Mike Conley. And while it's never ideal to give up the best player in a deal, which Utah would clearly be doing here by sending out a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, we all know the Jazz's end of things is as much about the personal as the personnel. Gobert and Donovan Mitchell need to spend some time apart.
Utah should pressure the Hawks for more, angling for Hunter over Huerter and another quality draft asset. But with relatively few teams in the market for a max-salaried, non-stretch center, the Jazz may find themselves struggling to do better than the package above.
Boston Celtics
The Trade: Aaron Nesmith to the Orlando Magic for No. 32
For my money, it's too early for the Boston Celtics to give up on Aaron Nesmith. It's hard to crack the wing rotation on a contender, especially one as loaded with experienced, two-way, switchable options as this one. He needs at least another year to prove himself.
That said, the 14th pick in the 2020 draft is probably the Celtics' most useful (realistic) trade chip. Nesmith was billed as one of the hardest-playing, sweetest-shooting prospects in his class. Still just 22, he could deliver on that promise in a bigger and more consistent role with a team playing lower-stakes games. And for what it's worth, Nesmith has proved to be an extremely high-energy competitor at times, and he shot 37.0 percent from deep as a rookie before slipping to 27.0 percent in 2021-22. Somewhere in there, a rotation-caliber wing is waiting to emerge.
The Orlando Magic have the No. 32 pick and tons of guards but few promising options at Nesmith's position. Getting him for a second-rounder would be a coup from their perspective. If Boston wants to trim its tax bill by swapping a lottery-scaled contract for a cheaper second-round alternative, this would achieve that goal. And you could understand the Celtics being confident in their ability to hit on a pick later in the draft. Payton Pritchard came off the board a dozen picks after Nesmith in the same 2020 class, and he's played over 1,000 more minutes across the last two seasons.
Brooklyn Nets
The Trade: Kyrie Irving to the LA Clippers for Robert Covington, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac
The Brooklyn Nets don't have a pick in the 2022 draft, but that doesn't rule out a move. General manager Sean Marks is a habitual draft-day deal-swinger.
Per Alex Schiffer of The Athletic: "He dealt Landry Shamet shortly before the start of the 2021 draft for Jevon Carter and the 29th pick. (Brooklyn drafted Day’Ron Sharpe.) On the eve of the 2020 draft, he acquired Bruce Brown and Shamet in a three-team trade that sent [Saddiq] Bey to Detroit. In 2019, he sent [Nickeil] Alexander-Walker and Allen Crabbe to Atlanta for Taurean Prince, creating the second max contract slot that allowed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to both come to Brooklyn."
A deal sending out Irving for role players might seem out of pocket for a Nets team committed to winning during what remains of Kevin Durant's prime. But how much did the occasionally available Irving really help in that effort last season—or in any season he's spent with the Nets? Unreliability is the only reliable part of the Irving experience, and the Nets can't afford to pile that uncertainty on top of the already outsized portion Ben Simmons brings. Better to diversify and add depth (and size!) to a thin roster that couldn't support Durant's brief but stellar 2022 postseason performance.
This only works if Irving opts in, which seems like a lock if Brooklyn signals it won't extend him or offer a new deal if he declines his player option. Zooming out, how could the Nets possibly feel good about committing more cash to Irving after what he's given them to this point? Moving on makes all the sense in the world...as long as Durant is on board.
From the Los Angeles Clippers' perspective, this is all about embracing a high-risk, high-reward approach. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George need another primary creator to ease their playmaking loads, and Irving is as good as it gets in that regard. All the same risks, flightiness and potential unavailability attached to Irving in Brooklyn will travel with him to L.A. But the Clips are as all-in on winning a title as the Nets are, and they have the depth to consolidate, which makes them an ideal partner.
Charlotte Hornets
The Trade: Mason Plumlee, James Bouknight and No. 13 to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner
The Charlotte Hornets have allowed one of the 10 worst opponent attempt frequencies at the rim for four straight years. Enough is enough. They have to solve their center issues on draft day.
Myles Turner has led the NBA in blocks per game in two of the last four years and is among the league's best at suppressing opponents' accuracy inside. He limited rim attackers to 55.9 percent shooting inside six feet this past season and has never finished outside the top 10 percent in block rate among centers during any year of his career. He is a one-stop shop for paint protection, and he is available.
Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto: "I spoke with four NBA executives who told me they believe Myles Turner can still get a protected first-round pick outside the lottery if he's traded this offseason. When I asked the executives which teams they believe could try and trade for him, the usual suspects came up, including Charlotte, Toronto and Dallas."
The Indiana Pacers are rebuilding and should have no problem parting with Turner ahead of the final season of his contract. If they don't move him now, they run the risk of losing him for nothing or, as was the case last year, seeing an injury dry up his market at the deadline.
Bouknight underwhelmed as a rookie, but he's only 21 and came off the board at No. 11 in the 2021 draft. Toss in Mason Plumlee (and his partially guaranteed deal) as filler along with the real gem, Charlotte's No. 13 pick, and Indy gets everything it could ask for in exchange for a player it probably has no intention of keeping.
Best of all, Charlotte doesn't totally punt on the draft. It still has its No. 15 pick to add another young center to play behind Turner.
Chicago Bulls
The Trade: Coby White and No. 18 to the New York Knicks for Kemba Walker and No. 11
Despite injuries to several pieces of the Chicago Bulls' backcourt rotation, Coby White saw his playing time decline last season, dipping from 2020-21's 31.2 minutes per game to 27.5. If all hands are back on deck, including Zach LaVine on a new max deal, White may wind up as low as fifth on the guard depth chart next season.
No wonder the Bulls are shopping him.
White would have a larger role on the New York Knicks, who need spot-up threats and shot creators. Depending on how they feel about the difference between picking 11th and 18th, the Knicks might find the drop in draft slot worth the trouble for a guy in White who came off the board at No. 7 in 2019.
With the 11th pick, the Bulls could target Baylor's Jeremy Sochan, a 6'9" wing with great feel who can defend across the positional spectrum. Adding him to lineups that include Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball would help Chicago rediscover the defensive disruption that keyed its hot start last season.
In a perfect world (for the Bulls), they'd convince the Knicks to include Nerlens Noel instead of Kemba Walker as matching salary. With Mitchell Robinson's free agency looming, though, New York might be unwilling to part with Noel, who provides insurance at center and is simply a more valuable player than the officially washed Walker.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Trade: Jarrett Allen to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby
There's nothing more fun than a one-for-one challenge trade, but this particular exchange is as practical as it is exciting.
The Cleveland Cavaliers need a burly, defense-first wing to keep opposing first-option scorers under control—ideally one with the versatility to neutralize pick-and-rolls. Evan Mobley may very well tick those boxes as soon as next year, but there's no such thing as too much defensive malleability in the modern NBA. Assuming Mobley is ready to take on full-time defensive anchor duties in 2022-23 (which he is), Allen becomes expendable.
Coming off an All-Star season, Allen would give the Toronto Raptors the true center they lack. Better still, he showed enough perimeter mobility to survive in the positionless looks Toronto favors. He's certainly not on Anunoby's level as an isolation defender, but Allen isn't someone opponents feel confident targeting in space.
Anunoby would slide in ahead of or next to Isaac Okoro, giving the Cavs a true shutdown stopper on the wing, an almost unfair player to pair with Mobley and his seemingly certain DPOY ceiling. The possibility that Anunoby is unhappy with his current role in Toronto even gives this home run trade some grounding in reality.
Dallas Mavericks
The Trade: Dwight Powell and a 2027 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Kenrich Williams
The Dallas Mavericks used up the only unprotected first-rounder they can trade until at least 2027 in the deal that sent out four expiring contracts and the No. 26 pick to the Houston Rockets for Christian Wood. There's every likelihood Dallas is done transacting until free agency, and its future firsts aren't assured of being inside the top 20 as long as Luka Doncic is around.
Do you know who really likes distant first-round picks of uncertain value? Yep, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Williams isn't a big name, yet it's very possible the Thunder will field more enticing offers for him. The Golden State Warriors will make one momentarily. The 6'7" wing on an expiring contract is a steady defender who shot 44.4 percent from deep in 2020-21 before dipping back down to 33.9 percent last season. He's the type of three-and-D role player that fits everywhere, but the Mavericks need him more than most.
Slotting in somewhere above Reggie Bullock and below Dorian Finney-Smith on Dallas' list of top perimeter defenders, Williams could easily see minutes with the closing lineup—especially if the Mavs go small. If Oklahoma City doesn't have a line of suitors extending around the block, it may not be able to resist a center in Powell who'd probably start next year, plus another first-rounder to add to the pile.
Denver Nuggets
The Trade: Monte Morris to the Washington Wizards for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
With Jamal Murray due back after a full season (and then some) rehabbing his torn ACL and Bones Hyland ready for more minutes as a primary ball-handler, Monte Morris is a logical guy for the Denver Nuggets to move. A returning star and a rising rookie diminish the need for a solid-but-unspectacular reserve guard.
The Washington Wizards, in contrast, would do backflips if they could add someone to the roster fitting that modest description. They fielded one of the sorriest point-guard depth charts in recent memory last year. Ahead of his age-27 season, Morris might also help Washington sell Bradley Beal on the roster having more playmaking help for him going forward.
Caldwell-Pope is a quintessential three-and-D wing who has been at his best guarding smaller ball-handlers in the past. He and Murray would give Denver improved backcourt size and solid defensive versatility. Most importantly, KCP is good enough on the ball defensively to spare Aaron Gordon from having to put out fires all over the floor.
A reliable three-point shooter with a hit rate of at least 38.5 percent in each of the last three years, Caldwell-Pope could feast on spot-up looks created by Nikola Jokic. For reference, Will Barton, who started 71 games at the 2 for Denver last season, has never made 38.5 percent of his treys in a season.
The Wizards could grab Wisconsin's Johnny Davis at No. 10 and replace much of the defense and toughness they lose in Caldwell-Pope.
Denver will need to find another $2 million to send to Washington for salary-matching purposes, but that shouldn't be a sticking point with KCP being such a strong fit.
Detroit Pistons
The Trade: Jerami Grant to the New Orleans Pelicans for No. 8, Jaxson Hayes and Devonte' Graham
The time to trade Jerami Grant for multiple first-rounders has come and gone—if it was ever really here in the first place. With Grant heading into the final year of his deal and set to make $21 million, a single first is the best the Detroit Pistons can hope for in terms of draft assets.
That they're also getting a deadly spot-up threat who can handle reserve point guard stints in Graham and a rim-running lob threat in Hayes makes this deal a no-brainer.
Detroit's disappointment at its own pick slipping to No. 5 would dissipate quickly upon adding a second lottery selection. If they were so inclined, the Pistons could even package the fifth and eighth picks in an effort to climb even higher on draft night. The Houston Rockets, for example, would have to at least think about accepting Nos. 5 and 8 for their third pick. And the Oklahoma City Thunder have spent multiple seasons operating as if their sole aim was to acquire as many first-round selections as possible. Getting two for one would be very on brand.
Merely keeping two of the top eight picks would still make plenty of sense for Detroit, which needs to establish a young core around Cade Cunningham. Graham and Hayes are solid fits, but they're not long-haul running mates. The draft should deliver those.
Briefly, from the New Orleans Pelicans' perspective, this is all about adding another dynamic two-way player to a rotation that looks ready to make noise in the West. A closing lineup of CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Grant and Zion Williamson would give any opponent fits.
Golden State Warriors
The Trade: No. 28 and No. 51 (via Toronto Raptors) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Kenrich Williams
Though Jordan Poole's status as a meaningful Finals contributor at age 22 suggests the Golden State Warriors can extract value from a No. 28 pick, the better move is still sending this year's first-rounder away in exchange for veteran help.
The Dubs could lose Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, Nemanja Bjelica, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kevon Looney in free agency, and Andre Iguodala may be ticketed for retirement. They can't afford to depend solely on rising youth to cover for all those potential losses. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, James Wiseman and Poole are still critical figures in the franchise's future, but only one of them, Poole, was ready for consistent action this season.
Williams fits the Warriors' preferred veteran-addition mold as an unselfish ball-mover who plays hard, can hit an open three (34.6 percent for his career) and defend across multiple positions. Kenny Hustle didn't get that nickname out of nowhere, and the 6'6" forward's intensity would be a welcome addition to a team that has historically slipped into lackadaisical stretches during the regular season.
The Oklahoma City Thunder could package the No. 28 pick with No. 34, No. 12 and No. 2 to take total control of the proceedings. They could combine them to move up, sell off one or two for a young player already under contract or even roll them over by swapping them for future selections with higher upside.
Houston Rockets
The Trade: Eric Gordon to the Philadelphia 76ers for Danny Green and No. 23 (and likely salary-matching filler)
The Houston Rockets have already added the No. 26 pick after agreeing to a deal that will send Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, but they're reportedly hungry for more. Per B/R's Jake Fischer, the Rockets are on the hunt for another first-rounder in exchange for Eric Gordon.
The Philadelphia 76ers could use Gordon's knockdown shooting and the out-of-nowhere spike in scoring efficiency on drives he enjoyed last season. At 33, Gordon is at the point in his career where it's no longer safe to expect he'll make it through a season without injury hiccups. But the Sixers are trying to build a contender, and they'll accept a few weeks off in January if it means Gordon is fit enough to play high-end two-way ball in the playoffs.
The 76ers' interest in possibly moving Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle complicates the salary-matching component of this deal. On its own, Green's $10 million salary (which Philadelphia would have to guarantee prior to a deal) is just over half of Gordon's 2022-23 figure. Adding Furkan Korkmaz gets the deal within $1 million of being legal, but that's assuming the Sixers haven't shed salary in other transactions.
The Rockets won't care how Philadelphia orders its moves to pull off this hypothetical swap. Houston's only concern is adding that tasty No. 23 selection (which, due to the Stepien rule, Philly would have to make and then send to the Rockets on draft night) for a veteran guard who doesn't fit into its timeline.
Indiana Pacers
The Trade: Myles Turner, No. 31 and a 2023 first-round pick (via Cleveland Cavaliers) to the Charlotte Hornets for Gordon Hayward, No. 13 and No. 15
If you're cooking up draft-day deals, why not try to cram as many selections into the mix as possible? This one features four picks changing hands, with the premium draft assets heading to the Indiana Pacers, partly as sweeteners for taking on Gordon Hayward's remaining two years and $61.6 million.
Indiana offloads Turner to a team that desperately needs his shot-blocking and floor-stretching, stockpiling two lottery selections to give it three of the top 15 overall. Tyrese Haliburton will get a a new supporting cast in one fell swoop, while the Hornets dump the worst deal on their books and position themselves to take another step forward in their playoff journey.
Let's not overlook the Hayward homecoming angle. He's a beloved Indiana product who can still play the role of an elite connector when healthy. It's entirely possible the Pacers will be able to flip his expiring deal for another first-rounder next year if his body holds up. And in the meantime, he'll give Indy fans who may not know how to handle a rebuilding season (because they basically haven't seen one in 30 years) a reason to show up and cheer.
As long as the Hornets are sure Turner is the guy to plug the hole they've had at center, and as long as they're willing to extend him at market rates, they can afford to lose those late-lotto picks. Especially if it gets Hayward's contract off the books and makes it easier to justify spending big on restricted free agent Miles Bridges.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Trade: Marcus Morris Sr. and No. 43 to the New Orleans Pelicans for Devonte' Graham
The Irving trade from the Nets section would make the Clippers the story of draft day, but these can't all be blockbusters. Here, we see Los Angeles tinkering on the margins to address its need at the point.
Graham isn't a conventional lead guard, and he's difficult to trust as a high-volume pick-and-roll ball-handler due to poor finishing inside the arc. But he's a quality passer who has shot between 39.8 and 42.3 percent on catch-and-shoot treys over the last three years. Alongside Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, two of the more ball-dominant wings in the game, he'd be perfectly positioned to succeed. Don't be fooled by Graham's down year with the New Orleans Pelicans; he'll be just fine if he can play to his strengths on a team that has more than enough shot creation at other positions.
The Clippers have to surrender Morris, but they have a glut of versatile forwards and need to balance the roster. In New Orleans, Morris would be in much higher demand and could slot into a small-ball closing five that includes CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.
This might work fine as a one-for-one swap, but the Pelicans are giving up the younger player on the cheaper annual salary. Though they already have 14 players under contract for next season, the Pels could use that No. 43 selection on a draft-and-stash prospect who might (or might not) come aboard later on when the roster is more flexible.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Trade: Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker and a 2027 first-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for Gary Trent Jr.
The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't get anything at the 2022 trade deadline by dangling the above package, but maybe they'll have better luck on draft night. These three assets—Nunn, Horton-Tucker and that distant first-rounder—make up the franchise's only realistically moveable pieces, and you're not alone if you think the two players involved stretch the normal definition of the word "assets" a little too far.
That 2027 first-rounder, though? That could have serious value given Los Angeles' bleak outlook in a post-LeBron James world. It's the kind of lottery ticket that could convince the Toronto Raptors to part with a starting-caliber guard like Trent, who'd immediately become the Lakers' best high-volume three-point shooter and backcourt defender.
The Raptors need guards, and both Nunn and THT have shown flashes of rotation-worthy play in the past. You could imagine them logging significant roles for Toronto next season, sparing Fred VanVleet from yet another year in which he challenges for the lead in minutes per game. Even if Nunn and Horton-Tucker were simply dead salary, the 2027 first might make parting with Trent worthwhile. Remember, the 23-year-old guard is already extension-eligible and has an $18.8 million player option for 2023-24. There's a good chance his cost will rise, and Toronto may want to cut bait before that becomes an issue.
From the Lakers' side, this is all about adding talent in the short term. Trent, who averaged 18.3 points per game as a full-time starter in 2021-22, would be a major upgrade over both outgoing Lakers and is exactly the type of three-and-D support piece that has always worked well alongside James.
Memphis Grizzlies
The Trade: Dillon Brooks, No. 22, No. 29 and a 2024 top-eight protected first-round pick (via Golden State Warriors) to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby
There are small-time alternatives to the ambitious deal above. Per NBA reporter Marc Stein: “I’ve heard more and more lately that Memphis (which holds Nos. 22 and 29) has been trying hard to move up in the draft."
But if the Grizzlies really want to add the ideal young piece on the wing in between Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., this is the kind of massive outgoing package that could make a transformative impact. Granted, the report that Anunoby wasn't thrilled with his role in Toronto is doing a lot of heavy lifting here. Even if it's true that the 24-year-old forward is unhappy, the Raptors could rightly view him as too valuable to unload—even for a haul of three first-rounders and a wing in Brooks who brings one of the sharpest competitive edges in the league.
Anunoby would supercharge Memphis' defense, fitting perfectly into its switchable schemes and unlocking small-ball looks that Brooks couldn't. A better three-point shooter than Brooks (career 37.2 percent versus 34.8 percent), Anunoby also comes with two added bonuses: He doesn't shoot his team out of games, and he can credibly guard all but the burliest centers.
This is almost certainly a situation where Toronto says no first, but the Grizzlies should at least put out feelers on this deal. They have a rare opportunity to consolidate assets to add a difference-making player. With a raise coming for Ja Morant and an extension for Desmond Bane not all that far off, this might be Memphis' best chance to lock in its core for the next half-decade.
Miami Heat
The Trade: Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, No. 27 and a 2023 first-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal
The first thing the Washington Wizards should do in response to this offer is demand swap rights on Miami's 2028 first-rounder. Even then, the package might fall short of what they'd need to move Beal, a player to whom they've shown remarkable commitment over the years—both through repeated declarations of loyalty and roughly $180 million in salary paid (so far).
We're looking at this from the Heat's side, though. From that vantage point, this deal is on-brand in its ambition and total disregard for draft picks.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman tallied up the data on Pat Riley's habitual dealing of first-rounders, and the results are striking: "In fact, since Riley’s tenure as Heat president began after the 1995 draft, the Heat exited the draft without first-round picks in 2021, ‘18, ‘16, ‘13, ‘12, ‘10, ‘09, ‘06, ‘01, 2000 and ‘98."
To avoid running afoul of the Stepien rule, the Heat would have to select someone with their No. 27 pick and then send that player to the Wizards. Doing so would allow them to trade their 2023 selection but would then preclude trading any future unprotected firsts until 2028...not that their history indicates Riley or the Heat would care about the distant future.
Assuming last year was an injury-related blip and that Bradley Beal has enough All-Star seasons ahead of him to justify bringing him aboard via a massive sign-and-trade, he'd give Miami a second high-volume offensive playmaker and scorer to ensure Jimmy Butler doesn't have to keep doing so much on his own. More simply, the Heat hunt stars and Beal fits that description.
Technically, Miami would have to wait until June 30 to contact Beal and pull this off. But since this trade involves picks and would most likely be agreed to in wink-and-nudge fashion by draft night, we're including it here.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Trade: Brook Lopez, No. 24 (and $2 million of salary filler) to the Houston Rockets for Eric Gordon
General manager Jon Horst telegraphed an intention to add veteran help in comments to reporters last week: "I think you want to maximize the value of the asset … It could be trading it outright for something that can help you, attaching it for something that can help you, or drafting a player that’s ready now and can grow with you. It doesn’t mean that we wouldn’t draft a player that can’t really contribute now and really has a big-time horizon and big upside. That’s something we’ll always look at. But I think those other options, in the past, have been more attractive to us and I think we’ve gotten great benefit out of it and I think we’ll continue to focus on those.”
Bank on the Milwaukee Bucks trading their No. 24 pick, but don't expect it to be painless.
Milwaukee's only mid-tier salaries to use in a trade belong to Lopez ($13.9 million) and Grayson Allen ($8.5 million). If they're going to add someone who could make an actual difference, one of the two has to go.
Lopez was a key piece of the Bucks' championship run, and he still provides value as an interior defender and spacing threat. But at 34 and coming off back surgery, it's difficult to believe he's got many more years as a starter on a contender ahead of him. Add to that the facts that Lopez is on an expiring deal and Giannis Antetokounmpo's ability to man the center position with increasing effectiveness, and Lopez is the logical choice to move.
To get Gordon, a player who'd add another desperately needed two-way wing to the Bucks' rotation, Lopez actually has to go. Allen's shooting is too valuable, and Milwaukee would need to package additional players with him to match Gordon's salary. All the Bucks would have to add with Lopez involved is another $2 million. They can take their pick from the end of the bench and get the deal done.
Houston's side is easy. The Rockets just proved they'd take a late first-rounder for a veteran by trading Christian Wood for No. 26. Gordon for No. 24 feels close enough to that to be realistic.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Trade: D'Angelo Russell and No. 19 to the New York Knicks for Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose and No. 11
Most New York Knicks fans will balk at giving up the No. 11 pick for D'Angelo Russell and his expiring $31.4 million salary, but in recent years, that selection hasn't been much more valuable (if at all) than the No. 19 pick coming back with Russell.
In 2021, James Bouknight came off the board at 11, while Kai Jones was the 19th pick. It's early, but that's probably a wash. The year before, Devin Vassell and Saddiq Bey were the 11th and 19th picks, respectively. And while Cam Johnson at 11 looks much better than Luka Samanic at No. 19 in 2019, note that the next three picks after Samanic that year were Matisse Thybulle, Brandon Clarke and Grant Williams. Point being, the 11th pick seems a lot more valuable than the 19th in theory, but that hasn't been true in practice.
So if we accept the premise that the draft compensation might be negligible, this is about fit. The Wolves have Anthony Edwards ready to take over control of the offense and shouldn't want any part of Russell on a big extension, so they add two rotation pieces on smaller deals that they can either use or trade later. With the 11th pick, they can grab a big man to back up Karl-Anthony Towns or find another wing.
The Knicks, meanwhile, add a point guard to take the playmaking burden off RJ Barrett while getting off the longer deals of Fournier and Rose (three and two more years, respectively, though both have team options on their final seasons). They can treat 2022-23 as an audition for Russell, with the worst-case scenario involving him walking away and freeing up substantial cap space a year from now.
New Orleans Pelicans
The Trade: Jonas Valanciunas and No. 8 to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner
We've already used up our favorite New Orleans Pelicans trade in the Pistons section, which sent Devonte' Graham, Jaxson Hayes and No. 8 to Detroit for Jerami Grant. But there are still other options, and reports indicate the Pels may be in search of a similarly present-focused swap involving their first-rounder.
NBA reporter Marc Stein listed the Pelicans as one of the teams that could trade their draft pick for “win-now compensation.”
Some might argue that the gap between Valanciunas and Turner isn't large enough to justify sending the eighth pick to the Pacers. But Turner is four years younger, topped Valanciunas in Dunks and Threes' Estimated Plus/Minus and enjoyed an even larger advantage in BBall Index's LEBRON catch-all metric. Factor in fit, and Turner, even on an expiring deal, is worth the valuable pick New Orleans is surrendering.
Turner is a tremendous shot-swatter and rim-defender, ranking in the top 10 percent at his position in block rate during every year of his career. Though he's graded out slightly below the league average as a three-point shooter, he's good enough to draw out defenders and has taken at least 42.6 percent of his field-goal attempts from beyond the arc over each of the last three seasons. His ability to clear the lane for Zion Williamson's drives, CJ McCollum's pick-and-rolls and Brandon Ingram's work as a cutter would pay massive dividends.
Valanciunas is accurate from deep, but he's a low-volume shooter who doesn't defend the rim well and might simply be in the way on offense in 2022-23.
The rebuilding Pacers, who haven't extended Turner, walk away with a top-10 pick and a starting-caliber center on a reasonable deal, so they're happy. New Orleans would exit this transaction feeling much closer to ecstatic.
New York Knicks
The Trade: No. 11, 2023 first-round pick (via Dallas Mavericks) and a lottery-protected 2024 first-round pick to the Sacramento Kings for No. 4
Maybe the New York Knicks can find a playmaking guard with a star ceiling at No. 11. But if they get to draft night and don't think that's realistic, moving multiple future assets to ensure they get a shot at such a player makes sense.
Jaden Ivey isn't sliding out of the top 10 (or top five, for that matter). There's a great chance Shaedon Sharpe and Dyson Daniels will both be gone by the 11th pick as well.
From the perspective of the Sacramento Kings, who are surrendering No. 4 in this hypothetical, this is all about volume.
Ivey, who may be the fourth-best prospect in this draft, is the latest in a long line of players who aren't all that jazzed about landing in Sacramento. The Kings should consider this deal primarily because it gives them multiple bites at the apple across the next two drafts and equips them with more assets to package in their (ill-advised) pursuit of win-now help. But Ivey's reported lack of enthusiasm should also be a factor.
In New York, Ivey would bring jaw-dropping athleticism and the potential to team with RJ Barrett in the most exciting young duo the Knicks have had in years. Alongside Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley, Ivey and Barrett could turn New York into a hardwood-scorching uptempo team that would keep the Garden on its feet—if head coach Tom Thibodeau could be convinced to loosen the reins a little.
The Knicks could stay conservative and scour the market for veteran upgrades in the backcourt. But if Ivey really is the next incarnation of Russell Westbrook, they'll regret not pushing their chips in to get him.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Trade: No. 2 to the Sacramento Kings for No. 4 and a lottery-protected 2024 first-round pick
With smokescreens and deliberate leaks only increasing as we get closer to the draft, it isn't the best idea to rely on whispers that are already a month old. But there's just too much to like about TrueHoop's Henry Abbott relaying chatter he heard about the Oklahoma City Thunder's willingness to trade down from their current No. 2 position.
First of all, what could be more on-brand than OKC adding more future first-round picks? And second, shouldn't we expect one of the league's shrewdest executives, Sam Presti, to survey the landscape and conclude that the NBA is increasingly a guard's league?
Here, Oklahoma City moves down two spots in order to select Jaden Ivey—a player who, given the ongoing devaluation of bigs, might quickly become the guy everyone agrees should have come off the board first. No shade intended toward Jabari Smith or Chet Holmgren, but the one constant on all four conference finalists this past season was the presence of a lead playmaker at the guard or wing position. Big men who can shoot and defend are valuable, but they typically aren't cornerstones these days.
The Sacramento Kings own all of their future firsts, so they could heavily protect one and barely miss it. In this scenario, OKC believes it's getting the better player at No. 4 anyway, so it shouldn't take much sweetening to entice the swap.
The Kings have shied away from ball-handlers who might take touches away from De'Aaron Fox in the past, most notably in the case of Luka Doncic. The decision to ship out Tyrese Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis suggests they haven't deviated too far from that stance.
Given Sabonis' limitations on defense, Holmgren's presence as a mobile perimeter defender who can also protect the rim would cover for the two-time All-Star's biggest weaknesses. Holmgren almost certainly won't be on the board at No. 4, so it isn't hard to see the Kings paying a modest price to get their man.
Orlando Magic
The Trade: No. 1 and No. 32 to the Oklahoma City Thunder for No. 2 and a 2023 top-14 protected first-round pick (via Denver Nuggets)
Sometimes, all it takes to trigger a massive draft-day trade is two franchises that assess prospects differently. That's the key in this hypothetical, in which the Orlando Magic trade down one spot because the Oklahoma City Thunder determine they just can't live without Chet Holmgren.
Orlando is playing coy for now, with president Jeff Weltman telling reporters Monday, "I tell you, it's still early in the process."
Considering they've worked out and interviewed everyone worth considering at No. 1, it's hard to imagine the Magic don't know who they want by now. But broadcasting uncertainty is a smart tactic, as it will keep offers coming and force opposing front offices to stay on their toes.
If Orlando has its sights set on Jabari Smith because the Auburn product's outside shooting fits perfectly between Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner, there's no reason to say so. Not when hemming and hawing could earn it extra assets.
The Thunder have more future picks than any other team, so the Magic could ask for something juicier than a 2023 protected first. There's no reason to get too greedy, though, because Orlando is still getting the guy it would have taken at No. 1 in this scenario.
OKC lands a potentially transformative frontcourt defender (and someone who can share an extra-slim wardrobe with Aleksej Pokusevski) while surrendering a pick it probably won't even notice is missing, while the Magic add some draft equity and take the guy they wanted all along.
Philadelphia 76ers
The Trade: Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and No. 23 to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield
It may not seem like the rebuilding Pacers would find Thybulle and No. 23 palatable enough to offset the taste of Tobias Harris' remaining two years and $76.9 million, but the money side of this exchange is surprisingly balanced—and maybe even favorable to Indy.
Brogdon and Hield will combine to make $85.6 million through 2023-24, and Brogdon is under contract for another year after that at $22.5 million. If the Pacers can figure out how to get some offensive value out of Thybulle, who's still only 25 and has two All-Defensive nods on his resume, he and No. 23 would be worth the trouble.
From Philly's perspective, Hield offers premium shooting at high volume. He's the only guy with at least 1,000 made triples over the last four seasons, and it's not hard to imagine him thriving as a kickout option for Joel Embiid. Brogdon would deliver playmaking and defense along with his 37.6 percent career hit rate from deep.
This deal still leaves the Sixers' defensive issues unsolved. Green was arguably the team's most reliable perimeter stopper prior to his knee injury, and Thybulle was a fearsome weapon during the regular season. But given Green's age and Thybulle's unplayability in the postseason, the 76ers may not be losing as much defensive punch as you'd think—and they're certainly getting major backcourt and wing boosts on the other end.
Phoenix Suns
The Trade: Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet and a 2023 first-round pick to the Detroit Pistons for Jerami Grant
The Phoenix Suns don't have a pick in the 2022 draft, but they control all of their own future firsts starting in 2023. A contender in search of a return to the Finals after last year's disappointing second-round ouster, Phoenix should be more than willing to move its picks.
The key here is Detroit knowing the Suns' first-rounders will probably be in the mid-20s for at least the next year or so. Phoenix can make things more intriguing for the Pistons by adding some flexibility.
The 2023 first-rounder could come with the option to defer, much like the rights that the Nets got from the 76ers. Brooklyn chose to take Philly's unprotected 2023 first-rounder instead of 2022, and the Pistons might like the idea of waiting until the Suns slip from their lofty perch in the West. Given Deandre Ayton's uncertain future and Chris Paul's age, that tumble could come sooner than later.
Shamet's deal looks iffy on the surface, with four more years left. But after he earns $10.3 million in 2023-24, the following year is non-guaranteed, and the one after that is a team option. Crowder is only on the hook for one more season at $10.2 million. If Grant isn't in Detroit's future plans, the veteran is a fine stopgap whom it could flip at the deadline.
Grant is the prize here, a 20-point-scoring combo forward with past experience as a small-ball center. He's a more dynamic offensive player than Crowder, who's almost exclusively a spot-up three-point shooter these days, and a more versatile defender. Phoenix already has Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in its rotation, but when's the last time you heard a team complain about having too many wings and forwards?
Portland Trail Blazers
The Trade: No. 7 to the Oklahoma City Thunder for No. 12 and Luguentz Dort
If the Portland Trail Blazers are committed to keeping restricted free agent Anfernee Simons on a star-level contract, essentially rebooting the undersized, defense-averse backcourt they had when CJ McCollum played alongside Damian Lillard, they're going to need some heft elsewhere in the lineup.
Dort, an NFL strong safety masquerading as an NBA wing, fits the bill.
No one posted a higher average matchup difficulty score than Dort last season, designating him as exactly the kind of stopper the Blazers need. Though he's mostly been a volume scorer during his short career, Dort would also enjoy a steadier diet of clean looks with Lillard and Simons orchestrating the offense.
Dort's catch-and-shoot game would matter most in Portland, but it's also encouraging that he shot 39.6 percent on pull-up threes this past season with Oklahoma City. He might have some offensive layers that could emerge with a change of scenery.
The Thunder might view Dort as being worth more than a five-spot jump in the draft, but his price is about to rise dramatically. They could decline his $1.9 million team option to make him a restricted free agent this summer; otherwise, he'll become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.
If both parties can't come to an understanding, the Thunder may want to move on and eliminate the risk of losing Dort for nothing. Portland should be more willing to gamble on Dort's future with its Lillard-based win-now timeline.
Sacramento Kings
The Trade: No. 4 and Maurice Harkless to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija and No. 10
The Washington Wizards are willing to trade their No. 10 pick, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, and NBA reporter Marc Stein noted in his Substack that the Sacramento Kings may consider moving their own No. 4 selection.
The Wizards could use No. 4 to select Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, while the Kings would add desperately needed depth at wing and forward for a six-spot slide down the draft board.
For this to have any legs, Sacramento would need to have a very different opinion of Ivey than Washington. Even if the Kings liked Ivey, they seem committed to their quixotic pursuit of a low playoff seed and must know they won't complete their quest without versatile defenders like Kuzma and Avdija.
Any closing lineup that features De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis needs as many rangy, fly-around hole-pluggers as possible. Kuzma, Avdija and Harrison Barnes would give the Kings imposing length and switchability across the 2-3-4 spots—and Avdija remains an intriguing offensive breakout candidate who's already an excellent individual defender.
San Antonio Spurs
The Trade: No. 9 and No. 20 to the Detroit Pistons for No. 5
We have another trade that depends on a difference of opinion, this time with the disconnect centered on the value of the No. 5 pick. The consensus seems to be that Smith, Holmgren, Banchero and Ivey will be gone within the first four selections, leaving a half-dozen realistic candidates on the board at No. 5.
The Pistons might view Keegan Murray, Shaedon Sharpe, Dyson Daniels and a handful of the other options that should be available with the fifth pick as interchangeable, while San Antonio could easily talk itself into needing one of those guys in particular. Murray profiles as the ideal big-man scoring threat to complement the Spurs' guard-heavy rotation, particularly if non-stretch center Jakob Poeltl sticks around on an extension.
If Poeltl isn't a long-term piece, Murray and Keldon Johnson, who emerged as a 39.8 percent three-point shooter last year, would look awfully good as a modern frontcourt pairing. Murray's ability to play center full time is unclear, but if he can do it, the upside is immense.
The Pistons could grab another valuable young player at No. 20, offsetting the difference in value of falling from No. 5 to No. 9. San Antonio would still have the 25th and 38th selections to make later in the draft.
If anything, the Spurs might want to make another consolidation trade after this deal. Counting partial guarantees, they already have 12 players under team control for next season, plus restricted free agent Lonnie Walker IV. Adding multiple end-of-bench rookies to that mix wouldn't be the best use of resources.
Toronto Raptors
The Trade: Gary Trent Jr., Khem Birch and No. 33 to the Charlotte Hornets for Kelly Oubre Jr. and No. 15
We've sent OG Anunoby all over the place in this exercise, but in the section about what makes sense for Toronto, he's staying put.
The 24-year-old is an elite defensive forward who can stripe it from three and keeps adding layers to his game every year. If he were a free agent this summer, he'd command a max salary, so the Raptors shouldn't consider moving him while he's making an average of $18.6 million over the next three seasons unless they get a massive haul in return.
Besides, he's a key part of Toronto's experiment with positionless lineups composed mainly of players between 6'7" and 6'9". And to that experiment, we now add another such player in Kelly Oubre Jr., a dangerous transition threat who can get hot from three and, most importantly, play disruptive defense across multiple positions.
Toronto has to give up Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch in the exchange, and there's no denying that Trent, who posted a plus-1.9 EPM to Oubre's flat 0.0 last year, is the best player in the deal. That's why the Raps get back the No. 15 pick from Charlotte as well.
Assistant general manager Dan Tolzman told reporters earlier this month: "With this year's draft, after the top 15 players, it's pretty wide open in terms of where guys might slot in."
The Hornets still have the No. 13 pick to use on a future prospect, and they get two starting-caliber pieces (one at the very thin center spot) in the exchange. For Toronto, this is about leaning even harder into all-wing-and-forward lineups with the added bonus of a pick in the top half of the draft.
Utah Jazz
The Trade: Nassir Little, Eric Bledsoe, Josh Hart, No. 7 and a 2024 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gobert
OK, Blazers. Here's how you prove you're all the way in on giving Damian Lillard the best possible supporting cast for what remains of his prime.
Rudy Gobert is a ridiculously expensive player at a position where non-MVP-candidates are making less and less every year. With that said, he's been the best player on a Utah Jazz team that finished first in its conference as recently as 2020-21. And if Portland is serious about trying to contend with the small, shoddy defensive backcourt of Lillard and Simons, it'll need the best mistake-eraser around.
That's Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year who is no stranger to anchoring solid (and sometimes elite) defenses despite a lack of help from perimeter players.
If the Jazz determine Gobert—not Donovan Mitchell—is the big piece that they need to move, they'd be doing well to get back a pair of first-rounders (the 2022 pick has to be selected by Portland and then conveyed in accord with the Stepien Rule), a promising forward in Little, a quality defensive wing in Hart and Bledsoe's partially guaranteed deal.
The Blazers would get perhaps the most impactful win-now veteran who's realistically available, while the Jazz would add youth and flexibility, simultaneously getting out from under the remaining four years and $169.7 million they owe Gobert.
This isn't quite a no-brainer, "everybody wins" situation. But it's close.
Washington Wizards
The Trade: Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Minnesota Timberwolves for D'Angelo Russell
If the Washington Wizards are willing to sacrifice defensive integrity for capable play at the point, D'Angelo Russell might be their best option. The Timberwolves guard is entering the last year of his deal, and Anthony Edwards' emergence as a potential lead guard makes extending Russell at market rates a risky move. Better to send D-Lo elsewhere now and avoid the possibility of losing him for nothing in 2023 free agency.
Russell is a shaky defender at the point of attack, but he has improved as a vocal signal-caller and generally understands where he and his teammates are supposed to be within Minnesota's schemes. The same lack of athleticism that makes him a suspect stopper also inhibits his ability to get to the rim, but Russell is an efficient scorer at all three levels.
We've buried the lede, though. Washington has nothing at the point. Ish Smith (non-guaranteed) is the only holdover at the position from last year.
Russell would be a major upgrade and could give Bradley Beal (assuming he re-signs) more opportunities to work off the ball. To ease the sting of losing two quality defensive role players, Washington could use its No. 10 pick on Wisconsin's Johnny Davis or Baylor's Jeremy Sochan.
Meanwhile, the Wolves get a three-and-D wing in KCP and a stellar combo forward in Kuzma who averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists last year. In fact, if anyone's giving up draft equity to push this deal through, it's probably the Wolves. You could make the argument that Kuzma is the best player involved, even if Russell is the one who'd fill the biggest need on his new team.
Stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference and Cleaning the Glass. Accurate through 2021-22 season. Salary info via Spotrac.