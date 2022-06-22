A 2022 NBA Draft-Day Trade That Makes Sense for Every Team

0 of 30

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA draft never fails to surprise, and the 2022 version is sure to continue the trend of delivering the unexpected.

The intrigue of projecting where all the top prospects will land is only part of the fun, as many franchises also view the draft as an opportunity to make major changes via trade. Sometimes, that involves dealing picks. But blockbusters involving current players are also common. Just last year, the trade of Russell Westbrook shoved all the other draft-day news to the side.

Not every team will swing a deal, but even clubs without picks in the draft have issues they may try to address. They all know this will be their best chance to transact before the chaos of free agency takes over the league on July 1.

Sure, the draft has a certain orderliness to it. We know where each team is slotted to select, and we've spent the last several weeks assessing needs and constructing big boards and mocks. But if you think we're in for an uneventful evening, think again.

Draft-day trades almost always reshuffle the league in ways nobody could have seen coming.