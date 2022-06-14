Giants Wear Fantasy Football Shirts Supporting Joc Pederson After Tommy Pham Slap

Harrison Barden/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants are backing up Joc Pederson in his fantasy football beef with Tommy Pham.

Giants players wore shirts defending Pederson's side of the argument ahead of Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals:

Pederson was slapped by Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham before a game last month, with the altercation stemming from a fantasy football argument. Pederson said afterward Pham accused him of cheating by placing a player who had been ruled out for the week in the injured reserve spot.

"I sent a screenshot of the rules, how it says that if a player's ruled out, you're allowed to put him on the IR and that's all I was doing," Pederson told reporters.

Pham was suspended three games for hitting Pederson.

As far as the fantasy football debate, managers should do whatever they can within the rules to help their teams win. But remember, try not to burn bridges with people you play with every year.