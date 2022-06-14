Michael Jordan's Fleer Bulls Rookie Card Sells for Record $1M at Auction

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

A Michael Jordan rookie card sold for $1.008 million at auction house Christie's, according to ESPN's Dan Hajducky.

The card was part of the 20th anniversary rerelease of the 1986-87 Fleer Jordan rookies, which were also signed by the Hall of Famer. There were 23 cards placed into 2006-07 boxes, 14 of which are known and graded.

The one that sold was numbered 21 of 23 and graded 8.5 out of 10 by Beckett Grading Services.

