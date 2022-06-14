NFL Coach Thinks Fans Persuaded 49ers to Draft Trey Lance over Mac Jones in 2021

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't seem like someone who cares about outside noise, but at least one opposing coach thinks the team's decision to select Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL draft was driven by fan pressure.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, an offensive coach on an NFC team believes the 49ers were "100 percent taking" Mac Jones at No. 3 overall "until they saw their fanbase [overreact]."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.