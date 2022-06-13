Tom Brady Trolls Peyton Manning over Forehead Size with Comment on Workout Video

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tom Brady is having fun in the offseason, trolling old rival Peyton Manning on social media.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a video of him working out from the "Peyton angle."

The up-close camera makes Brady's forehead look huge, somewhat resembling (Peyton) Manning's.

The two star quarterbacks battled for nearly two decades on the field but have remained amicable off it. Brady joined the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning during a Monday Night Football game this past year, making plenty of jokes about their careers.

Manning has joked about Brady in the past, and it seems the back-and-forth will continue.