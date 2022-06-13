Yankees Rumors: Josh Donaldson Suspension for 'Jackie' Remark to Tim Anderson Upheld

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Major League Baseball has upheld the one-game suspension levied against New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson after an appeal that took place Thursday, according to Ronald Blum of the Associated Press.

The fine attached was cut in half from $10,000 to $5,000, however.

The initial suspension came as a result of what the league called "inappropriate comments" directed at Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

During the May 21 game between the teams, Donaldson called Anderson "Jackie," referring to Jackie Robinson. That led to the benches clearing:

Donaldson apologized afterward, calling it a "misunderstanding."

He said it was a reference to Anderson telling Sports Illustrated in a 2019 interview that he felt like Jackie Robinson as a pioneer in the sport.

Anderson called the comment "disrespectful" and agreed with White Sox manager Tony La Russa that it was racist.

Anderson told reporters that Donaldson had also referred to him as "Jackie" in 2019.

"I told him we never have to talk again," Anderson said.

MLB noted the "context of their prior interactions" factored into the suspension.

Donaldson is in his first year with the Yankees, hitting .235 with a .335 on-base percentage and five home runs in 45 games. DJ LeMahieu has started 25 games at third base this season and could easily fill in while Donaldson serves his suspension, while utility man Marwin Gonzalez is another option for the Yankees.