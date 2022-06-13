NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to Miss Celtics-Warriors Game 5 Due to COVID Protocols

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will not be in attendance for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday because of the league's health and safety protocols, the NBA announced.

The Golden State Warriors are scheduled to host the Boston Celtics at 9 p.m. ET with the series tied 2-2.

Though neither team can clinch the NBA title Monday, the series could end in Game 6 on Thursday in Boston. Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday in San Francisco if necessary.

Silver will hope to return to the sidelines in time to hand out the Larry O'Brien Trophy to the winning team.

