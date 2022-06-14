WNBA Power Rankings: A Coaching Change, a Trade and a Triple-Double

0 of 12

Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images

This week in the WNBA began with a bang when the Los Angeles Sparks blew it all up and fired head coach and general manager Derek Fisher. Previously, we lauded Fisher and the Sparks for their work in the offseason, but he had only 12 games with his newly assembled roster.

A day later, the New York Liberty made headlines when they traded 2019 No. 2 pick AD (who uses they/them pronouns) to the Atlanta Dream. The move helped the Liberty clear the appropriate salary-cap and roster space to welcome back French guard Marine Johannes, who in only two games has made an impact on not only the team but also the league. If you haven't seen that behind-the-back no-look pass, you're welcome:

On Sunday, the excitement continued when Sabrina Ionescu picked up her second triple-double in an 88-86 loss to the Chicago Sky. Her 27 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists marked the fastest triple in WNBA history, as she recorded it in three quarters.

Later Sunday, Arike Ogunbowale was ejected at halftime for kicking a ball into the stands. It's a league rule that players can't do that. And finally, the early returns for 2022 WNBA All-Star voting have come back with MVPs A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker leading the way.

Which teams are still struggling, and which ones are getting past their early struggles?