Sparks HC Derek Fisher Named GM, Signs New Contract with LA

The Los Angeles Sparks promoted Derek Fisher to the role of general manager and renewed his contract as their head coach Tuesday.

"I'm honored to be named general manager of the L.A. Sparks and continue my role as head coach," Fisher said in a statement. "This organization has a dynamic history, the most passionate fans in the WNBA, and an ownership group committed to success on and off the court. I'm thankful for the opportunity and excited to guide this team as we pursue a fourth WNBA title."

Fisher will be entering his third year on the sidelines for the Sparks, having compiled a 37-19 record.

Tuesday's move is a bit of a surprise because Los Angeles hasn't excelled under his watch.

A third-place league finish in 2019 was overshadowed by a semifinals sweep at the hands of the Connecticut Sun. The final two games in the series were decided by 48 combined points, and Fisher benched Candace Parker for a majority of Game 3.

The Sparks finished third in the shortened 2020 season and suffered another double-digit defeat at the hands the Sun in the second round. Granted, the team was without its biggest offseason addition (Kristi Toliver) and saw two-time All-Star Chiney Ogwumike opt out.

Still, Fisher hasn't done much to quiet the skeptics who questioned whether he was the right fit on a team with championship ambitions after having gone 40-96 while in charge of the New York Knicks.

The 46-year-old now runs the front office at a pivotal time for the franchise. Parker, Ogwumike, Nneka Ogwumike, Chelsea Gray, Riquna Williams and Seimone Augustus are hitting free agency in 2021.

Unlike the NBA, the WNBA doesn't grant teams the ability to soar past the salary cap to retain its players. Even if it had the money to do so, Los Angeles simply couldn't give all six of those players what you'd expect to be market-level contracts.

Fisher and assistant general manager Michael Fischer will have to make some difficult decisions and may need to convince one or more of the Sparks' notable free agents to accept less money than she could earn elsewhere.