Grizzlies HC Taylor Jenkins Signs 'Multiyear' Contract Extension; Terms Not Revealed

The Memphis Grizzlies and head coach Taylor Jenkins reached an agreement Monday on a multiyear contract extension.

"Taylor has done an outstanding job leading our team and this extension is well-deserved," general manager Zachary Kleiman said in a statement. "The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture. We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis' first championship."

Further details about Jenkins' new deal weren't immediately released.

The 37-year-old Texas native has compiled a 128-99 record (.564 win percentage) across three seasons since being hired by the Grizzlies in June 2019.

Memphis reached the playoffs each of the last two years. It was eliminated by the Utah Jazz in the first round last season and reached the second round this year before getting knocked out by the Golden State Warriors, who are playing the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

The steady progress combined with a promising core, led by Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., should push the Grizzlies toward title conversation in 2022-23, especially if they can make some offseason upgrades.

Jenkins, who finished second in Coach of the Year voting behind the Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams, expressed optimism after the playoff exit against the Warriors.

"This is going to motivate us moving forward," he told reporters in May. "The growth individually, the growth collectively from this season, it's only going to make us better. This is a step in the direction of this bright future that we talk about all the time."

Jenkins owned 11 years of coaching experience before arriving to Memphis. He started with the then D-League's Austin Toros, the San Antonio Spurs' affiliate, before stints as an NBA assistant under Mike Budenholzer with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.

He guided the Grizzlies to their first division title in franchise history this season, and now the focus shifts to winning the organization's first championship.