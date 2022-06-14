7 NFL Free Agents Who Can Help Turn Around Struggling Franchises

1 of 7

Donald Page/USFL/Getty Images

The USFL is providing a new vein of talent for the NFL to draw from.

Many in the new spring league have already had a shot at the NFL, but we've seen players earn another chance through alternative leagues and go on to help NFL teams.

Donald Parham Jr. is a recent example. He turned an XFL stint in 2020 into a gig with the Los Angeles Chargers and caught three touchdowns last season.

Chris Odom has been a big beneficiary of the USFL. The pass-rusher last saw NFL action for the Washington Commanders franchise in 2019 but has found new life as a member of the Houston Gamblers.

He has been a level above any other edge-rusher in the USFL. He's racked up 50 pressures while the next-highest player has 38, and he has a pass-rush win rate of 25 percent, per Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus. He leads the league with 11 sacks.

The Falcons were among the worst pass-rushing teams in the league last season. Going into 2022, they still don't have a proven quarterback hunter.

While they signed Lorenzo Carter and drafted Arnold Ebiketie, they just have a collection of young guys and are hoping someone breaks out. It wouldn't hurt to add the 27-year-old Odom to the mix.