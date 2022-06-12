NFL Rumors: Cardinals 'Thrilled' by Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown's Chemistry

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Marquise Brown is poised for a big year with the Arizona Cardinals after teaming back up with quarterback Kyler Murray.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler broke down their impact on the Cardinals' passing attack Sunday on SportsCenter:

"The Cardinals are thrilled with the chemistry that they do have. They've already worked together some this offseason. They had 1,300-plus yards together in their last season at Oklahoma. And in fact, I'm told the Cardinals aren't really even worried about these two as much as assimilating Rondale Moore, their second-year receiver, into a bigger role because he's going to take over some of that Christian Kirk inside-outside play that they had last year now that Kirk is in Jacksonville.

"But, this is a player that has a bit to prove leaguewide. You talk to teams, they haven't always felt that he's like a top-top guy. Sometimes they question his toughness in the past. But he's coming off a pretty good year in Baltimore. He plans to use Arizona as a springboard to become that upper-echelon player and it could result in a contract extension at some point with the Cardinals. I think they're open to that."

The Cardinals acquired Brown in a draft-night trade, adding the receiver and a third-round pick while sending the No. 23 overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens. The deal became even more important after star receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for six games for violating the policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

After Kirk left in free agency, few proven options are on the roster besides A.J. Green.

It could put Brown in a key role in 2022, especially early in the season.

The 25-year-old already has plenty of experience playing with Murray, thriving as the No. 1 option for Oklahoma in 2018 alongside CeeDee Lamb. It helped the Hollywood, Florida, native become a first-round pick in 2019, emerging as a reliable weapon for Lamar Jackson.

Brown set career highs in 2021 with 91 catches and 1,008 receiving yards, adding six touchdowns with the Ravens.

He still ranks just 78th among receivers with a $2.1 million cap hit in 2022, per Spotrac. Though he will make $13.4 million in 2023 from his fifth-year option, Brown will hope a big year leads to a long-term deal.