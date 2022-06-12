Zappers Beat Bored Ape FC to Win 2022 FCF Championship; Johnny Manziel Doesn't Play

Zappers Beat Bored Ape FC to Win 2022 FCF Championship; Johnny Manziel Doesn't PlayJune 12, 2022
The Zappers started the season 0-4, traded NFL Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens midway through the campaign, cycled through a number of quarterbacks, had to release one of them for smoking a joint on the field in May and needed a shootout challenge win over the Glacier Boyz just to get into the playoffs.
And now they are your season two FCF champions. Talk about a journey.
Led by quarterback Kelly Bryant's big performance, the Zappers beat the Bored Ape Football Club 42-24. There was no need for Johnny Manziel while Bryant was making plays like these:
Fan Controlled Football @fcflio
.<a href="https://twitter.com/FCFZappers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCFZappers</a> answer RIGHT back. Kelly Bryant continues to make plays with his legs.<br><br>People's Championship all tied up, 8-8<a href="https://t.co/wCfHURXalG">https://t.co/wCfHURXalG</a> <a href="https://t.co/TJcxgZhUGE">pic.twitter.com/TJcxgZhUGE</a>
Fan Controlled Football @fcflio
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!?<br>The People's Championship is absolutely DELIVERING.<a href="https://twitter.com/FCFZappers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCFZappers</a> find the endzone to take the 22-16 lead at halftime. <a href="https://t.co/Kr5NGkmsZm">pic.twitter.com/Kr5NGkmsZm</a>
Fan Controlled Football @fcflio
TALK YOUR TALK KELLY BRYANT 🔊<a href="https://twitter.com/FCFZappers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCFZappers</a> QB1 struts into the endzone, putting his team up 14 to start the second half.<br><br>3⃣0⃣ - 1⃣6⃣ lead over <a href="https://twitter.com/fcfbafc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fcfbafc</a> <a href="https://t.co/JvgTahLE8T">pic.twitter.com/JvgTahLE8T</a>
Fan Controlled Football @fcflio
Do you think the Zappers care they started this season 0-4?<br><br>Up 14 late in the second half, <a href="https://twitter.com/FCFZappers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCFZappers</a> looking to bring home the Championship trophy.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/G3UrQVovoo">https://t.co/G3UrQVovoo</a> <a href="https://t.co/3NbaV7HvVK">pic.twitter.com/3NbaV7HvVK</a>
Bryant threw for 114 yards and a touchdown, adding three scores on the ground.
Shuncee Thomas added two rushing scores.
The Bored Apes—the best team in the FCF during the regular season—took a 6-0 early lead, the only one they would hold in the game. A late attempt to mount a comeback was snuffed out by a huge hit from Armond Lloyd:
Earlier in the season, Manziel provided the team with a motto of sorts, noting that, "Win or lose, we booze on the Zappers."
Looks like the drink of choice will be champagne on Saturday night.