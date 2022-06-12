Zappers Beat Bored Ape FC to Win 2022 FCF Championship; Johnny Manziel Doesn't Play

Brett Davis/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

The Zappers started the season 0-4, traded NFL Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens midway through the campaign, cycled through a number of quarterbacks, had to release one of them for smoking a joint on the field in May and needed a shootout challenge win over the Glacier Boyz just to get into the playoffs.

And now they are your season two FCF champions. Talk about a journey.

Led by quarterback Kelly Bryant's big performance, the Zappers beat the Bored Ape Football Club 42-24. There was no need for Johnny Manziel while Bryant was making plays like these:

Bryant threw for 114 yards and a touchdown, adding three scores on the ground.

Shuncee Thomas added two rushing scores.

The Bored Apes—the best team in the FCF during the regular season—took a 6-0 early lead, the only one they would hold in the game. A late attempt to mount a comeback was snuffed out by a huge hit from Armond Lloyd:

Earlier in the season, Manziel provided the team with a motto of sorts, noting that, "Win or lose, we booze on the Zappers."

Looks like the drink of choice will be champagne on Saturday night.