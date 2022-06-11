Belmont Stakes 2022 Payout: Prize Money Purse and Triple Crown Order of Finish

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The final jewel of the 2022 Triple Crown has concluded with a flourish, as the second-favorite horse in the odds, Mo Donegal, triumphed over the remaining seven horses in the field to win the Belmont Stakes Saturday.

Mo Donegal had earned the No. 6 post in the post position draw and was 5-2 in the morning line odds. The favorite was We the People at 2-1.

Though he didn't get off to the fastest start, by the end he was the clear frontrunner and would finish by three lengths with a time of 2:28:28.

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who did not run in the Preakness Stakes, returned in Elmont, New York, on Saturday but did not threaten the lead. Preakness Stakes winner Early Voting did not run in the Belmont Stakes.

The three-year-old was ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., who last won the Belmont Stakes with Creator in 2016. Ortiz Jr. is widely considered the best jockey in North America, and in 2022 he topped all other riders in both wins and earnings.

Needless to say, Ortiz Jr. will remain firmly in that position as the Triple Crown season draws to a close.

Just how much did Ortiz Jr., trainer Todd Pletcher and owner Donegal Racing earn at the Belmont Stakes?

Let's break down the total prize purse for the event, as well as what each of the eight horses and their teams will take home.

The total prize purse for the Belmont Stakes is $1.5 million, less than the Kentucky Derby ($3 million) but equal to the Preakness Stakes.

Belmont Stakes 2022 Prize Purse and Order of Finish

First: Mo Donegal, $800,000

Second: Nest, $280,000

Third: Skippylongstocking, $150,000

Fourth: We the People, $100,000

Fifth: $60,000

The final track payouts are as follows:

Win: Mo Donegal $7.20 $3.80 $3.00

Place: Nest $5.30 $4.10

Show: Skippylongstocking $5.60

$2 Exacta: $13.80

$1 Tri: $187.50

$1 Super: $692.00