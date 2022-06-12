NFL Coaches with the Most to Prove in 2022

0 of 5

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

An NFL head coach's reputation can change in the blink of an eye.

2020 NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski was the darling of the league after he guided the Cleveland Browns to the divisional round in his first season. But the Browns slipped to 8-9 in 2021 as Baker Mayfield suffered a torn labrum and saw a major dip in performance. It didn't take long for reports to surface that Mayfield blamed Stefanski's play-calling despite the quarterback's own issues.

That's the life of a head coach.

Only five head coaches have held their position for more than five seasons, and almost a third of the league turned over the role in the last year. The pressure to prove yourself is never-ending.

We're not looking at which coaches are on the hot seat, but rather the five head coaches who have something more to prove than being worthy of the job. Some coaches have endured bad injury luck, while others have maintained pristine reputations despite a lackluster recent stretch.

A great 2022 season can go a long way in proving narratives incorrect.