NBA Finals 2022: Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5 Vegas Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions
The 2022 NBA Finals is now a best-of-three.
The Golden State Warriors knotted the series at two wins apiece Friday night with their 107-97 road win over the Boston Celtics.
The championship clash now shifts back to the Bay Area for Monday's Game 5, and oddsmakers already have some inklings over how that may transpire. We'll break down the latest odds and prop bets from FanDuel then lock in our prediction for this critical contest.
Game 5 Particulars
What: Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals (Series tied 2-2)
When: Monday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Chase Center in San Francisco
Latest Line: Warriors -3.5
Over/Under: 212
If you buy patterns as betting trends, then you'll want to hammer both Boston and the over.
These teams have alternated wins so far, and the point total has alternated between over and under each game, too. Again, if that's enough of a nudge for you, then both the Celtics and the over are due.
While we'll save our prediction for later in this piece, we will note the under looks particularly attractive here. These were the league's top two defenses in the regular season, per NBA.com, and neither offense ranked inside of the top five.
Not to mention, the deeper this series probes, the more these teams know about one another and the fewer adjustments each can make. Knockout blows are tough to throw against an opponent who knows your best punch and preferred counter-punches, so things could start grinding down as this series becomes one of scratching and clawing your way to the finish line.
Prop Bets
First Points
Jaylen Brown: +380
Stephen Curry: +550
Klay Thompson: +600
Jayson Tatum: +650
Robert Williams III: +700
Andrew Wiggins: +850
Double-Double
Jayson Tatum: +190
Andrew Wiggins: +260
Jaylen Brown: +330
Stephen Curry: +480
Marcus Smart: +750
Score 20-Plus Points
Stephen Curry: -6000
Jayson Tatum: -900
Jaylen Brown: -320
Klay Thompson: -108
Andrew Wiggins: +146
Marcus Smart: +265
Player Point Over/Unders
Stephen Curry: 31.5
Jayson Tatum: 26.5
Jaylen Brown: 23.5
Klay Thompson: 19.5
Andrew Wiggins: 17.5
Marcus Smart: 15.5
Prediction
Through four games, this series has been incredible.
And unpredictable.
It's a fun series to watch, but a nightmare to prognosticate.
At least, it has been to this point. Perhaps that changes Monday night.
The Warriors have a ton in their favor. Curry has been the best player in this series by a mile. He's averaging 34.3 points on 50 percent shooting. No one else is topping 23 per game, and the only players clearing 20—Tatum and Brown—are both shooting below 45 percent.
Golden State also has home-court advantage, plus a big edge in Finals experience. The Warriors also have paths to production they haven't traveled down yet. Klay Thompson has a single 20-point game in this series and topped out at 25. Jordan Poole hasn't gone for 20 points yet. Each has multiple 30-point efforts in this postseason alone.
Boston has the talent to render all of that useless, but it's hard not to side with Golden State here.
Prediction: Warriors 107, Celtics 100
