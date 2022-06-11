NBA Finals 2022: Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5 Vegas Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions

1 of 3

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

What: Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals (Series tied 2-2)

When: Monday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco

Latest Line: Warriors -3.5

Over/Under: 212

If you buy patterns as betting trends, then you'll want to hammer both Boston and the over.

These teams have alternated wins so far, and the point total has alternated between over and under each game, too. Again, if that's enough of a nudge for you, then both the Celtics and the over are due.

While we'll save our prediction for later in this piece, we will note the under looks particularly attractive here. These were the league's top two defenses in the regular season, per NBA.com, and neither offense ranked inside of the top five.

Not to mention, the deeper this series probes, the more these teams know about one another and the fewer adjustments each can make. Knockout blows are tough to throw against an opponent who knows your best punch and preferred counter-punches, so things could start grinding down as this series becomes one of scratching and clawing your way to the finish line.

