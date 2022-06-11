Stephen Curry Signed Rookie Warriors Jersey Patch Card Could Sell for Over $500K

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A limited-edition Stephen Curry rookie card, which features his autograph and a jersey patch, is up for auction and has bids already surpassing $400,000.

The card—a 2009 National Treasures numbered 93 out of 99—is available for bidding through the PWCC Marketplace. It received an overall gem-mint 9.5 grade from Beckett grading services, and the signature earned a perfect 10.

A top bid of $420,000 had been placed as of Saturday morning, and TMZ Sports reported it's expected to fetch over $500,000 when the auction ends Thursday.

Here's a look at a portion of the item description for the prized rookie patch autograph (RPA) card:

"The single greatest investment collectors can make in a modern NBA player is their RPA. Given the reputation of National Treasures, this multicolor patch and deeply struck auto, and Steph's sterling reputation on and off the court, this card presents an exciting opportunity to own a premier card of one of the NBA's active legends."

It's the perfect time for a Curry auction as his Golden State Warriors are playing in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, creating a lot of interest in the future Hall of Famer.

The three-time NBA champion produced another memorable performance Friday night in Game 4, scoring 43 points in 41 minutes to lead the Warriors to a critical 107-97 win to level the series 2-2.

"The heart on that man is incredible," longtime teammate Klay Thompson told reporters. "The things he does, we kind of take for granted at times, to go out there and put us on his back."

Draymond Green added: "He wasn't letting us lose. That's all it boils down to. I could tell in his demeanor, last couple of days, even after Game 3 that he was going to come out with that kind of fire."

Curry is on pace to go down as one of the three most decorated players of his generation alongside LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he'll be remembered for helping transform the NBA thanks to his generational shooting ability.

That should ensure his most coveted cards have longstanding collector value.