Jesus Ferreira's 4 Goals Lead USMNT Past Grenada in Concacaf Nations League Opener

Omar Vega/Getty Images

One of the prevailing questions surrounding the United States men's national team heading into this year's World Cup is who, if anybody, will seize the No. 9 role.

On Friday night, Jesus Ferreira gave four reasons why he might be that guy.

The FC Dallas striker scored four goals for the USMNT, highlighting a 5-0 victory over Grenada in the CONCACAF Nations League.

It was a huge showing for Ferreira, who came into the game with three international goals for the United States, more than doubling his total. And he became just the fourth player to score four goals in a game for the USMNT.

Paul Arriola also scored for the United States.

Yes, it came against Grenada, a country the United States should be handling with ease. And yes, given the chances his teammates created for him, Ferreira should have found the back of the net multiple times. He probably could have doubled his tally.

But that hasn't always been the case for the FC Dallas forward on the international stage, and if Friday's performance is the confidence-booster he needed, the USMNT could be one step closer to answering the biggest question on its roster.

And Ferreira had a few beauties in the bunch, another good sign.

Players like Ricardo Pepi, Jordan Pefok, Gyasi Zardes, Haji Wright and Josh Sargent may still have their say in the race to lead the line come the World Cup. But Ferreira, finally, had his signature performance for the United States.

He may have punched his ticket to Qatar in the process.