    Jesus Ferreira's 4 Goals Lead USMNT Past Grenada in Concacaf Nations League Opener

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 11, 2022

    Omar Vega/Getty Images

    One of the prevailing questions surrounding the United States men's national team heading into this year's World Cup is who, if anybody, will seize the No. 9 role.

    On Friday night, Jesus Ferreira gave four reasons why he might be that guy.

    The FC Dallas striker scored four goals for the USMNT, highlighting a 5-0 victory over Grenada in the CONCACAF Nations League.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    The USMNT finally get the opening goal against Grenada through Jesus Ferreira! 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/vRGzKFZQJ5">pic.twitter.com/vRGzKFZQJ5</a>

    USMNT @USMNT

    No. ✌️ for <a href="https://twitter.com/Jesusfcd27?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jesusfcd27</a> 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/qxbpQ1qpDS">pic.twitter.com/qxbpQ1qpDS</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    JESUS FERREIRA HAT TRICK FOR THE USMNT! WHAT A GOAL 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/4RkUXAgtIW">pic.twitter.com/4RkUXAgtIW</a>

    USMNT @USMNT

    History for <a href="https://twitter.com/Jesusfcd27?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jesusfcd27</a>!!!!!<br><br>🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/Twuwsy9aFr">pic.twitter.com/Twuwsy9aFr</a>

    It was a huge showing for Ferreira, who came into the game with three international goals for the United States, more than doubling his total. And he became just the fourth player to score four goals in a game for the USMNT.

    Paul Arriola also scored for the United States.

    Yes, it came against Grenada, a country the United States should be handling with ease. And yes, given the chances his teammates created for him, Ferreira should have found the back of the net multiple times. He probably could have doubled his tally.

    Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves

    FINAL - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> 5, Grenada 0.<br><br>A lackluster first half left USA fans little to be excited about, but the second half was a different story.<br><br>Good games from Arriola, De La Torre and obviously Ferreira. That Arriola-Ferreira FC Dallas combo has a nice connection going.

    herculez gomez @herculezg

    Jesus Ferreira feeling the pressure of other 9’s creeping into the picture and is already on a hat-trick 60 in. <br><br>He needed that. . <br><br>Gregg needed a 9 to step up. <br><br>Haji Wright on deck for El Salvador. <br><br>It’s still wide open race.

    Brian Sciaretta @BrianSciaretta

    For the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>, Not much to take away from that game with a 5-0 win vs a minnow. A little sloppy here and there, but overall it was fine. Good for Jesus Ferreira, obvious MOTM. Thought LDLT and Arriola played with intensity, which Berhalter said he was looking for in this one

    Paul Tenorio @PaulTenorio

    Felt like this game was about trying to get Jesus Ferreira's confidence going with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>. A hat trick will probably help with that. <br><br>3-0 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    Nancy Armour @nrarmour

    Damn. Hat trick for Ferreira. Does the USMNT have its No. 9?

    But that hasn't always been the case for the FC Dallas forward on the international stage, and if Friday's performance is the confidence-booster he needed, the USMNT could be one step closer to answering the biggest question on its roster.

    And Ferreira had a few beauties in the bunch, another good sign.

    Players like Ricardo Pepi, Jordan Pefok, Gyasi Zardes, Haji Wright and Josh Sargent may still have their say in the race to lead the line come the World Cup. But Ferreira, finally, had his signature performance for the United States.

    He may have punched his ticket to Qatar in the process.

