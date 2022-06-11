UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Old school meets new school in the UFC 275 headliner as Jiri Prochazka will try to take away the light heavyweight championship from Glover Teixeira in an event set to go down in Kallang, Singapore.

Teixeira took the long route to becoming a UFC champion. He worked for nearly a decade in the 205-pound division between title shots and came through in his second attempt.

Prochazka hasn't had to wait long at all for his chance to become a champion. He has just two UFC fights to his name, but he's made the most of them. Two knockout wins have fast-tracked him to a title shot.

A flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos makes it a championship doubleheader. Shevchenko will look to continue her reign of dominance against a new contender in Santos.

Here's a look at the whole schedule as well as predictions for the biggest fights of the night.