Oklahoma Wins 2022 College Softball World Series over Texas After Dominant Season

Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners are national champions for the second year in a row and sixth time in program history.

Oklahoma defended its crown with a 10-5 victory over Texas in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series Championship Finals on Thursday. The Sooners swept the Longhorns in the best-of-three series that also included a blowout 16-1 win in Game 1 on Wednesday.

While Oklahoma and Texas are Big 12 rivals, this was never a close fight.

The Sooners were ranked No. 1 all season as they looked to defend their national title, while the Longhorns reached the Women's College World Series Championship Finals for the first time in program history.

They were also the first-ever unseeded team to advance this far.

Game 1 made it seem inevitable that Oklahoma would lift the trophy, but Texas wasn't ready to go down without a fight and scored two runs in the first inning off sacrifice flies from Alyssa Washington and Mary Iakopo.

Were it not for Jayda Coleman's leaping catch at the wall to take away a potential two-run homer from Courtney Day, the Sooners would have been staring at a commanding 4-0 deficit in the opening frame.

Perhaps no deficit is too daunting for Oklahoma's powerful offense, but it was a defensive miscue from Texas that allowed the champions to get on the board first. Alyssa Brito doubled and then came around to score on Mia Scott's throwing error, and Taylon Snow's RBI single tied the game in the next at-bat.

Yet Estelle Czech pitched out of the jam and kept the game squared with the help of a double play as the theme of impressive defensive highlights continued:

It was just a matter of time, though, before the Sooners' bats got rolling, and they did just that in the fifth inning.

Brito's RBI double and a three-run blast from Kinzie Hansen broke the game open, and starter Jordy Bahl turned the game over to Oklahoma's bullpen for the final three innings after allowing two runs and four hits in the first four frames.

While Hope Trautwein gave up a three-run homer to Scott after Nicole May pitched 2.1 scoreless frames, the relief pitchers didn't exactly have to be lights out with the offense behind them.

Grace Lyons' three-run homer highlighted a four-run sixth inning as the onslaught continued and Oklahoma clinched a title behind an unstoppable offense that is among the best in the sport's history.

The only way this season was realistically ending was with Oklahoma as the national champions, and the Big 12 representative fittingly put on another show in its final game.