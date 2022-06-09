X

    Tony La Russa Defends Walking Trea Turner on 1-2 Count: 'That Wasn't a Tough Call'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 9, 2022

    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

    Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa called for an intentional walk on Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner on Thursday despite the batter having a 1-2 count with two outs in the top of the sixth inning.

    White Sox Talk @NBCSWhiteSox

    "When was the last time you saw somebody intentionally walked on 1-2?"<br><br>"Doesn't happen often."<br><br>*Boom* <a href="https://t.co/LNR52guBkG">pic.twitter.com/LNR52guBkG</a>

    The decision backfired when the next batter, Max Muncy, deposited a three-run homer for a 10-5 lead en route to an 11-9 win.

    Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers

    Welcome back, Max! <a href="https://t.co/rX0dnXCI4x">pic.twitter.com/rX0dnXCI4x</a>

    After the game, LaRussa defended his decision, saying it "wasn't a tough call" and that the choice was made after left-hander Bennett Sousa unleashed a wild pitch to Turner with an 0-2 count.

    He also said they had a better matchup with Muncy facing a left-hander despite Turner being down 1-2.

    White Sox Talk @NBCSWhiteSox

    Tony La Russa defends his decision to walk Trae Turner on a 1-2 count <a href="https://t.co/hyhUQgTtXa">pic.twitter.com/hyhUQgTtXa</a>

    White Sox Talk @NBCSWhiteSox

    "Does anybody in this room really think that even with the count, we should have gone to Turner? No chance." <a href="https://t.co/XbFqGgoEGv">pic.twitter.com/XbFqGgoEGv</a>

    Joe Sheehan, Foolish Baseball and James O'Brien of Jomboy Media broke down the numbers:

    Joe Sheehan @joe_sheehan

    I feel silly even breaking it down, but...<br><br>Trea Turner, career vs. LHP after 1-2: .258/.310/.390<br>Bennett Sousa, career vs. RHB after 1-2: .167/.286/.167<br><br>TLR traded that for...<br><br>Max Muncy, career vs. LHP: .251/.365/.492<br>Sousa, career vs. LHB: .300/.389/.367<br><br>Unconscionable.

    Foolish Baseball @FoolishBB

    Turner after 1-2, career = .618 OPS<br>Muncy vs LHP, career = .857 OPS <a href="https://t.co/NoIEGoPgr6">https://t.co/NoIEGoPgr6</a>

    Jomboy @Jomboy_

    "do you know what he hits against left-handed pitching with 2-strikes? Do you know what Muncy hits against left-handed pitching?"<br><br>Trea Turner vs lefties with 2 strikes: <br>27 AB, 7 H, 3BB, 11 SO .259/.333/.370/.703<br><br>Muncy vs lefties<br>40 AB, 5 H, 10 BB, 8 SO .125/.300/.150/.450 <a href="https://t.co/PrPTu2NcdX">https://t.co/PrPTu2NcdX</a>

    The intentional walk decision was the first two-strike IBB of the year:

    Jesse Rogers @JesseRogersESPN

    According to <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>, Trea Turner's IBB in the 6th inning today was the first 2-strike IBB of the season. (count was 1-2) There were 2 last season -- both like today -- came after first base opened up due to a steal or wild pitch.<br><br>Max Muncy followed with a 3 run HR

    The White Sox fell to 26-29 after losing their second straight game. The Dodgers (37-20) extended their lead in the National League West to two games.

