Davante Adams Confirms Packers Offered Bigger Contract Than Raiders Before Trade

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

It has long been speculated that star wide receiver Davante Adams turned down a substantial offer from the Green Bay Packers to instead be traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Thursday, Adams put all the speculation to rest by confirming that he did receive a higher offer than the five-year, $141.25 million extension he signed when the Raiders acquired him.

"You guys have heard Green Bay offered this which is higher than what I was [going to make with the Raiders] and all of that," Adams told reporters. "And, yeah, I’ll say it, it was true. OK, it was true."

Adams further explained that money wasn't his only motivating factor for seeking a trade to the Raiders. The California native said it was important for him to be closer to home.

"But there's much more that goes into it. And family is a big part of it for me," Adams continued. "So, geographically being here, it makes it a lot easier for me to stay connected to my family year-round."

A Pro Bowl selection in each of the last five seasons and a two-time first-team All-Pro, Adams said he feels like he's earned the right to dictate where he plays at this stage in his career.

"And this isn’t Year 2, or I’m not trying to necessarily fight for a job or anything like that to where you've got to do what you've got to do—you've got to stay out there," he said. "I had the choice and the choice was for me to come here and raise my family on the West Coast and come out here and have some fun in the sun."

Coming off a stellar 2021 season in which he recorded 123 catches for 1,553 yards with 11 touchdowns, Adams is now reunited with quarterback Derek Carr. The pair played together in college at Fresno State for two seasons. The draw of joining back up with Carr was also likely one of the factors that attracted Adams to Las Vegas.

The Raiders are surely happy that Adams wasn't solely focused on money when seeking a destination this offseason. Las Vegas now has the offensive firepower that can keep the team competitive in the daunting AFC West.