Cooper Kupp Says He, Aaron Donald’s New Contracts Prove Players 'Can Trust’ Rams

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions on the field and are apparently trustworthy off it.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday the Rams and wide receiver Cooper Kupp agreed to a three-year, $80 million contract extension that features $75 million guaranteed. It is the highest guarantee for a wide receiver in NFL history.

The deal with Kupp comes after the Rams reworked defensive tackle Aaron Donald's contract that will pay him $95 million through 2024 with a $40 million raise.

"All the stuff on the business side, we can trust the organization to be a place that's going to take care of you," Kupp said of the deals, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "They're going to be able to step in. There's going to be a respect there and understanding that that stuff's going to work itself out. So we've got a lot of guys who take the right approach mentally to be the best versions of themselves first and let the business side of things kind of work themselves out."

Kupp went on to say he has "so much respect" for the organization and the way it values and rewards its players for their impressive work on the field.

Frankly, there aren't many players in the entire league more deserving of new deals than Kupp and Donald.

The wide receiver was the Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP last season while leading the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown catches (16). It was one of the best individual seasons in league history, and the Rams rewarded him for the showing.

It was clear from the start of the season that Kupp had chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford, who Los Angeles acquired from the Detroit Lions via trade ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Stafford also was rewarded this offseason with a four-year, $160 million contract extension that features $135 million guaranteed.

The Rams figure to be on the shortlist of Super Bowl contenders again in 2022 with Stafford and Kupp on the offensive side and Donald leading the defense. The defensive tackle is on his way to becoming one of the best defensive players in NFL history with a resume that already includes three Defensive Player of the Year awards, eight Pro Bowl nods and seven All-Pro selections in eight seasons.

Los Angeles made sure he will keep putting up those accolades with the only franchise he has ever known.