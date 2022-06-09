Tom Brady Doesn't Deny Link to Dolphins After Offseason Rumors About Possible Move

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady did not explicitly deny reports he planned to join the Miami Dolphins in some capacity this offseason when speaking to reporters Thursday.

"I had a lot of conversations with a lot of people, I've had for the last three or four years of my career, about different opportunities when I'm done playing football," Brady told reporters. "So, I kind of made a decision of what I'd like to do, and I'll get to be in the game of football."

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported in February—after Brady initially retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—that the Dolphins planned to pursue Brady as the team's quarterback with Sean Payton as the coach. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe later reported Brady could have become a part owner of the Dolphins before returning as the team's quarterback.

The plan reportedly fell apart when former Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination.

Brady later unretired and stayed with the Buccaneers, with whom he had one more year under contract.

Mike McDaniel was instead hired as the Dolphins head coach, while Tua Tagovailoa will begin the 2022 season as the starting quarterback.

Payton denied the rumor about teaming up with Brady in Miami and said he doesn't plan to return to the sidelines this year.

There are still questions about Brady's original plan, with Dan Le Batard noting he did not dispute the aforementioned reports:

Brady, meanwhile, wants to move forward with the Buccaneers.

"I think for me, the most important thing is where I'm at now and what I hope to do for this team," he said Thursday. "That's been my commitment to this team and this organization. It's been so much fun for me to come here two years ago. It's been almost two-and-a-half now and it's been an incredible part of my football journey. And it's not over."

The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in Brady's first year with the team, but the squad suffered a second-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams last season. The squad will look to bounce back in 2022 with Todd Bowles taking over as head coach after Bruce Arians retired.