Mets' Pete Alonso Placed on IL with Wrist Injury, Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has been placed on the injured list before Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates because of a wrist injury, via Tim Britton of The Athletic.

The slugger is expected to miss about 3-4 weeks with what was diagnosed as a bone bruise and a sprain of his left wrist.

Versatile infielder Luis Guillorme was called up to replace Alonso on the roster.

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo first reported an IL stint for Alonso "seems probable" as the Mets wait for additional information about his medical tests.

Alonso is in his fifth MLB season, all with the Mets. He's hitting .231/.326/.546 with an MLB-best 22 home runs and an NL-high 49 RBI. The 28-year-old was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters Alonso had a CT scan in Atlanta on Thursday morning and flew back to New York for additional testing. His initial X-rays came back negative.

The 2019 NL Rookie of the Year is best known for his prodigious power, which enabled him to hit an MLB rookie-record 53 home runs.

For his career, Alonso has a per-162-game average of 46 home runs and 117 RBI, according to Baseball Reference. He has a lifetime .882 OPS and led the majors with 131 RBI last season.

Alonso has missed only 16 of a possible 608 regular-season games over his career. The two-time All-Star has also finished in the top eight in the National League MVP voting twice.

Losing Alonso for any amount of time is a massive loss for the Mets given his homer-hitting prowess. Mark Vientos filled in at first base for Thursday's game against the Braves.