Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw to Make Return from SI Joint Injury on Sunday vs. Giants

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that pitcher Clayton Kershaw will start Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, per ESPN.

It will be the veteran's first start since May 7.

Kershaw spent the past month on the injured list with inflammation in his right SI joint. He said he got an MRI that didn't show any structural damage.

The 34-year-old made one rehab start to prepare for his return, allowing one run in four innings for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Kershaw was dominant to start the year prior to the injury, going 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 32 strikeouts in five starts. His 0.73 WHIP would lead the majors if he qualified.

In his final start prior to the injury on May 7, the left-hander pitched seven scoreless innings in a win over the Chicago Cubs.

It's been a much-needed bounce-back for the superstar, who had a disappointing 3.55 ERA in 22 starts in 2021, his worst mark since his rookie year in 2008.

Among the best pitchers in baseball throughout his career, Kershaw has earned eight All-Star selections, three Cy Young Awards and one MVP. His 2.48 career ERA leads all active pitchers with at least 1,000 innings.

The only setback has been injuries, which have prevented Kershaw from reaching 200 innings in any season since 2015. An elbow issue held him to just 121.2 innings in 2021 and kept him out of the entire postseason.

Los Angeles will look for him to stay healthy as it tries to compete for another World Series title. The Dodgers entered Wednesday first in the NL West with a 35-20 record.