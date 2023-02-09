X

    Fans Hyped by Russell Westbrook, D'Angelo Russell, Mike Conley 3-Way Lakers Trade

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 9, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 4: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on February 4, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
    Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

    The trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks was the first blockbuster deal before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, but it wasn't the last.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz "are finalizing" a deal that includes Russell Westbrook, D'Angelo Russell and Mike Conley.

    Here is how it shapes out:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Also in deal: Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones to Jazz, Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves, sources said.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Minnesota gets 2024 lesser of Washington-Memphis second round pick and 2025 and 2026 second-round picks via Utah, sources tell ESPN.

    Any deal that involves the Lakers is going to generate plenty of reaction, especially when it revolves around a player as notable as Westbrook.

    There was no shortage of response on Twitter:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LeBron-AD-Westbrook era is over. <a href="https://t.co/OaLgxRAFaU">pic.twitter.com/OaLgxRAFaU</a>

    Sporting News NBA @sn_nba

    Quick jersey swap of what D'Angelo Russell will look like in a Lakers uni. <a href="https://t.co/8WStdX7o8r">pic.twitter.com/8WStdX7o8r</a>

    Dan Favale @danfavale

    danny ainge when he saw the jazz were still around .500 through 55 games <a href="https://t.co/CVWtiHY8TA">pic.twitter.com/CVWtiHY8TA</a>

    Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm

    BREAKING: the lakers front office did a good thing

    Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm

    the winner of the trade is whoever gets mike conley. for vibes purposes, if nothing else

    RingerNBA @ringernba

    D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers right now <a href="https://t.co/LsK9abKi9E">pic.twitter.com/LsK9abKi9E</a>

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Russell Westbrook signed a 5-year, $205M extension with the Thunder in 2017, then the largest contract in NBA history.<br><br>In the 5 years of that deal:<br><br>Year 1: Played for the Thunder<br>Year 2: Traded to Rockets<br>Year 3: Traded to Wizards<br>Year 4: Traded to Lakers<br>Year 5: Traded to Jazz

    Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

    if the clippers sign russell westbrook and then win a title the lakers have to take down one of their banners

    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    RUSSELL WESTBROOK NO LONGER A LAKER <a href="https://t.co/XIGHrLvAIw">pic.twitter.com/XIGHrLvAIw</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Westbrook moving his stuff from the Lakers to Clippers locker room <a href="https://t.co/luSHmLiJr7">pic.twitter.com/luSHmLiJr7</a>

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    The Lakers getting three real players for Westbrook and a first is…pretty good? <a href="https://t.co/njxUPDQKVm">https://t.co/njxUPDQKVm</a>

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    DEAR RUSSELL WESTBROOK,<br><br>THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. EVEN THOUGH IT DID NOT WORK OUT THE WAY WE ALL WISHED, IT WAS A PLEASURE HAVING YOU SUIT UP FOR THE PURPLE AND GOLD. BEST OF LUCK ON YOUR FUTURE. GO KILL IT BRODIE! ONCE A LAKER, ALWAYS A LAKER 💜💛 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LAKESHOW?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LAKESHOW</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZJGe5GAizq">pic.twitter.com/ZJGe5GAizq</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Russell Westbrook this season<br> <br> NBA Rank<br>Salary $47.1M 2nd<br>FG % 41.7% 120th<br>3PT% 29.6% 148th<br>FT% 65.5% 122nd <a href="https://t.co/fS2isipnzl">pic.twitter.com/fS2isipnzl</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Russell Westbrook: "Don't worry we're going to get this turned around."<br><br>LeBron: <a href="https://t.co/Q2F9cYjzpu">pic.twitter.com/Q2F9cYjzpu</a>

    Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

    No matter what other fanbases or organizations think of Russell Westbrook, the Brodie will always be a Thunder legend and will have a statue in OKC one day.

    Robby Kalland @RKalland

    does d-lo help the lakers a ton? idk, but it's better than russ and he can at least shoot. vando does stuff they need. beas shoots. they can make the play-in with that group.

    The question now is where Westbrook ends up, as Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT previously reported a buyout for the nine-time All-Star is "the likely path" before listing the Los Angeles Clippers as a potential landing spot.

    But from the Lakers' perspective, they get some much-needed shooting in Russell and Malik Beasley, who should be able to capitalize on the space created by playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

    And Minnesota gets a veteran leader in Conley who could help create easier looks for Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

    With the Timberwolves in the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference standings and the Lakers two games back of the No. 10 seed, they may even face each other in the play-in tournament with Wednesday's trade as a backdrop.

