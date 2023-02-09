Fans Hyped by Russell Westbrook, D'Angelo Russell, Mike Conley 3-Way Lakers Trade

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

The trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks was the first blockbuster deal before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, but it wasn't the last.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz "are finalizing" a deal that includes Russell Westbrook, D'Angelo Russell and Mike Conley.

Here is how it shapes out:

Any deal that involves the Lakers is going to generate plenty of reaction, especially when it revolves around a player as notable as Westbrook.

There was no shortage of response on Twitter:

The question now is where Westbrook ends up, as Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT previously reported a buyout for the nine-time All-Star is "the likely path" before listing the Los Angeles Clippers as a potential landing spot.

But from the Lakers' perspective, they get some much-needed shooting in Russell and Malik Beasley, who should be able to capitalize on the space created by playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

And Minnesota gets a veteran leader in Conley who could help create easier looks for Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

With the Timberwolves in the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference standings and the Lakers two games back of the No. 10 seed, they may even face each other in the play-in tournament with Wednesday's trade as a backdrop.