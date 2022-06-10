Biggest Fantasy Football-Related Buzz from NFL OTAs and Minicamps

0 of 10

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Fantasy football enthusiasts take their game incredibly seriously—it recently led to a physical altercation in Major League Baseball. Serious fantasy managers treat draft research as a year-long exercise too.

While there isn't a lot going on at this point in the NFL offseason, organized team activities (OTAs) are underway. These are usually comprised of non-padded, non-contact practices and drills, which don't provide a ton of insight into how potential fantasy targets will perform in the regular season.

However, this doesn't mean that there isn't valuable fantasy intel to be gleaned. With new teammates getting on the field together and new systems being installed for several franchises, we can get an idea of what roles certain players could have in 2022.

Does a team have a new No. 1 receiver? Is there a young tight end staring down an expanded workload? These are questions whose answers can help managers make early draft decisions and find late-round sleepers.

With this in mind, let's take a spin around the league, dive into some of the latest OTA buzz and examine what it could mean for the upcoming fantasy season.

