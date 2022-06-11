Every MLB Team's Most Intriguing Unfinished Product

5 of 6

Chicago Cubs: LHP Justin Steele

Age: 26

Key Stats: 11 G, 11 GS, 47.0 IP, 4.79 ERA

Only 11 of the 295 balls that Steele has had put in play over the last two seasons have been barreled, so contact quality is the last of his worries. Hitters nonetheless have a .344 average against his four-seamer this year, which isn't terribly surprising given that it averages only 92.3 mph with subpar movement. What he should be doing is throwing more of these:

The slider is by far Steele's best pitch, and therefore deserves to be thrown more than 27.1 percent of the time.

Cincinnati Reds: RHP Hunter Greene

Age: 22

Key Stats: 11 G, 11 GS, 55.0 IP, 5.40 ERA

More than 20 percent of Greene's fastballs have registered at over 100 mph, so it's fair to say that the pitch is living up to the hype. So, why are opposing batters hitting .352 and slugging .714 against it? Well, no matter how hard you throw, you can't just live in the middle of the zone like Greene does. He's already made the right adjustment, though, both slowing down and aiming higher his last time out. The results: no walks and one hit in seven innings.

Milwaukee Brewers: LHP Aaron Ashby

Age: 24

Key Stats: 13 G, 7 GS, 2 GF, 50.2 IP, 3.91 ERA

His results in both roles have been mixed so far in 2022, but Ashby still looks like a guy who could be either an ace starter or an ace reliever. He throws hard, and his slider sure looks the part of a dominant pitch:

Hitters nonetheless have a .262 average against Ashby's slider, but the fix for that seems simple enough. He might put more outside the zone, where hitters are batting .050 against it, and fewer inside the zone, where they're batting .366 against it.

Pittsburgh Pirates: SS Diego Castillo

Age: 24

Key Stats: 46 G, 148 PA, 2 HR, 1 SB, .547 OPS

Castillo is a good defender for the Pirates, as well as a good hitter...against the fastball. Whereas he's hitting .277 against heaters, his averages against breaking and off-speed are both in the .100s. What's interesting is that his swings against these pitches are mostly in the strike zone. Yet he only hits those pitches at an average of 86.9 mph, south of the league norm of 89.1 mph. If he can improve on that, he'll be a capable two-way player.

St. Louis Cardinals: OF Brendan Donovan

Age: 25

Key Stats: 38 G, 126 PA, 1 HR, 2 SB, .822 OPS

That Donovan is hitting .295 with a .413 on-base percentage is reflective of his two primary skills as a hitter: zone discipline and making contact. Where he comes up short is with his ability to drive the ball, as he has all of one barrel out of 86 balls in play. But given that his exit velocity on fly balls and line drives is better than that of Dylan Carlson and not far off that of Nolan Arenado, he might only be missing a little more loft in his swing.