Packers Rumors: Latest Buzz, Players to Watch at Mandatory Minicamp

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Mandatory minicamp for the Green Bay Packers kicked off on Tuesday, signifying another step toward the NFL regular season.

The arrival of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was not present for voluntary OTAs, highlighted the first day of the minicamp.

The reigning MVP was missing from last year's mandatory minicamp. It was the first step of the holdout that eventually led to a new contract, which then led to the new extension he received this offseason.

With their quarterback in place, the Packers are again a threat to win the Super Bowl. But there are plenty of questions to answer and developments going on outside of just Rodgers showing up.

Here's a look at three things to monitor heading into the final two days of mandatory minicamp.