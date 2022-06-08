Abortion-Rights Activists Get Standing Ovation During Lynx vs. Liberty

Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images

During the middle of Tuesday's game between the WNBA's New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx at Barclays Center, activists took to the court and stands to rally support for abortion rights.

The activists received a standing ovation from the crowd before security escorted them off the court.

This comes in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion seemingly poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. The 1973 decision recognized a constitutional right to abortion at the federal level.

This is also one of a number of protests that have occurred at sporting events in recent months.

During a French Open semifinal match between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic last week, a climate-change activist tied themselves to the net wearing a shirt that read "We have 1028 days left."

Before that, a person glued themselves to the court during a Minnesota Timberwolves game in protest of team owner Glen Taylor, whose egg farm killed chickens because of a bird flu outbreak, according to TNT's Allie LaForce.