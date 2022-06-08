Devils' P.K. Subban Wins 2022 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Elsa/Getty Images

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban was announced Tuesday as the winner of the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is given to the player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

Subban beat out Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse for the honor. He is the first Devils player to ever win the award.

As the winner, Subban will receive a $25,000 donation from the NHL to a charity of his choice. Getzlaf and Nurse each get a $5,000 donation to a charity of their choices as runners-up.

Subban has been an advocate for racial and social justice throughout his hockey career and has also made financial contributions to numerous charities, most recently making donations for COVID-19 relief and to Ukrainian cancer patients.

The 33-year-old launched the P.K. Subban Foundation in 2014 during his fifth season with the Montreal Canadiens and promised $10 million over seven years to the Montreal Children's Hospital.

Subban also founded Blueline Buddies in 2016, his first season with the Nashville Predators. The program aims to improve the relationship between law enforcement and youth in their communities. He has continued the program in New Jersey.

Subban has spent the last three seasons of his career with the Devils. During the 2021-22 season, he tallied five goals and 17 assists for 22 points in 77 games.

The Ontario native spent the first seven years of his career with the Canadiens before being traded to the Predators in the Shea Weber deal. He spent three years in Nashville before being traded to New Jersey.

Subban just completed the final year of his eight-year, $72 million contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent. It's unclear if the Devils have plans to re-sign him this summer.