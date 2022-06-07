LeBron James Family Foundation to Build Multimillion-Dollar Medical Facility in Akron

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James has made a significant impact in the Akron, Ohio, community, but he's now taking his outreach efforts above and beyond with the construction of a new medical facility in the city where he grew up.

The LeBron James Family Foundation has announced it will build a multimillion-dollar I Promise HealthQuarters medical facility in Akron, Ohio, according to Craig Webb of the Akron Beacon Journal. The project is set to begin soon.

Students who attend James' I Promise school and their families, in addition to the Akron, Ohio, community, will have access to full medical, dental, optometry, mental health services and counseling services, according to Webb. It will also have on-site lab services and a reduced-cost pharmacy.

"It takes a village to help raise a kid and make a true difference," James wrote in a Twitter post announcing the medical facility. "Love my kids and their families!"

The LeBron James Family Foundation partnered with AxessPointe Community Health Partners to make the I Promise HealthQuarters facility become reality. They have been working on the $3 million-plus project for months.

"The greatest wealth for a community is good health," said Mark Frisone, executive director of AxessPointe. "The (LeBron James Family) Foundation understands this for the community."

In addition to AxessPointe, Coleman Health Services and Peg's Foundation will provide mental health services at the I Promise HealthQuarters. Peg's Foundation has been working with James' foundation for five years to offer mental health services who attend James' I Promise school.

The facility is set to open in 2023. It is one of a number of initiatives from James' foundation, whose mission states:

"With a commitment to redefining community and building strong families, The LeBron James Family Foundation invests its time, resources and passion into creating generational change for kids and families of James' hometown in Akron, Ohio through a focus on education and co-curricular educational initiatives."

In addition to the medical facility and I Promise School, the foundation has also opened House Three Thirty, which is a workforce training facility, and the I Promise Village, which provides transitional housing for families impacted by various challenges.

I Promise Housing offers long-term affordable housing and the I Promise Institute at the University of Akron provides I Promise students with higher-education support.