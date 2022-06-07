Belmont Stakes 2022 Post Positions: Complete Listing for Every Horse

Horsephotos/Getty Images

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will open from the No. 4 gate in the 2022 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park.

The draw for the final stage in this year's Triple Crown was made Tuesday:

2022 Belmont Stakes Draw

We the People Skippylongstocking Nest Rich Strike Creative Minister Mo Donegal Golden Glider Barber Road

Rich Strike hasn't run since he pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history. His team didn't let that triumph disrupt their plans to rest the colt for the Preakness Stakes in order to prepare him for the Belmont.

Although Rich Strike can't earn himself horse racing immortality Saturday, he can at least show his performance at Churchill Downs was no fluke.

The relatively small size of the field will help him in that quest. Ethereal Road and Howling Time withdrew Monday, whittling the number of horses for the Belmont Stakes down to eight.

Preakness Stakes winner Early Voting was already a notable absence, with trainer Chad Brown quickly ruling him out. Epicenter, who was runner-up in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, isn't taking part, either.

A lot of eyes will be on We the People on Saturday. The colt will be well rested, having taken nearly a month off since his victory in the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park on May 14. That's his only graded stakes win, but the dominant nature of his performance made quite an impression.

For Mo Donegal, this is a chance to atone for a somewhat underwhelming showing in the Kentucky Derby. He had bested Early Voting and Skippylongstocking to claim the Wood Memorial in April but only mustered a fifth-place finish in the Run for the Roses.

The 2022 Belmont Stakes is tentatively scheduled to begin Saturday at 6:49 p.m. ET, with coverage on NBC.