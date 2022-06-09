5-Star QB CJ Carr, Legendary Michigan HC Lloyd Carr's Grandson, Commits to Notre Dame

Lance King/Getty Images

Class of 2024 5-star quarterback CJ Carr announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Thursday. He is the grandson of former Michigan head coach and College Football Hall of Famer Lloyd Carr.

Carr chose the Fighting Irish over schools such as Michigan State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Penn State.

A 6'3", 190-pound prospect from Saline High School in Michigan, he is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback in his class by 247Sports' composite rankings.

Carr is coming off a strong sophomore season, completing 64 percent of his passes for 2,696 yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions, per 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, and is already set to play in the All-American Bowl following his senior season.

In his assessment of Carr, 247Sports national analyst Allen Trieu said the signal-caller "first of all is extremely polished. He is always in command of the game, he handles himself like a vet already and that’s on top of really being able to throw the football. ... The question on him going into last year was he only started one game and he erased any of those doubts with the way he played."

Bryan Driskell of Sports Illustrated predicted Carr was leaning toward Notre Dame after he attended Irish Invasion camp:

"The way he conducted himself at Irish Invasion today wasn’t like a kid who is still in decision making process. He went up to every big-time kid that was there and was talking to them about more than just 'Hey, how are you.' He’s trying to get kids to go to school with him, which is something you normally do when you know where you are going."

Carr is Notre Dame's third commitment in the class of 2024, giving head coach Marcus Freeman his first 5-star recruit. His presence will surely help attract more top prospects to South Bend.