Finn Balor Joins The Judgement Day as Edge Gets Betrayed on WWE Raw

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

In a surprising turn of events, Finn Balor appears to have taken over as the leader of The Judgment Day after Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley turned on Edge during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Balor was initially brought to the ring by Edge after being announced as the newest member of the faction, but Priest blindsided the Hall of Famer and set off a brutal beatdown.

Balor had competed alongside AJ Styles and Liv Morgan in a six-person tag match against The Judgment Day at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view Sunday. Edge pinned Balor after Ripley caused a distraction.

There was no indication after the match that Balor would turn heel and join the group. He explained during the segment on Raw that he contacted the three of them at some point and expressed that joining forces would be the best course for his future. Somehow, he managed to broker a deal with Priest and Ripley behind Edge's back.

Thanks to multiple plotholes, the storyline was met with confusion online:

Balor hasn't done much since losing the United States championship to Theory in April after a 49-day reign. He was a secondary piece in Styles' rivalry with Edge and The Judgment Day, but this move pushes him to the forefront.

While his motivations aren't clear, this heel turn is a breath of fresh air for Balor after his character lacked direction for a while. Since returning to the main roster last July after an acclaimed second run in NXT, the 40-year-old has been largely underutilized. That is likely to change in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see where WWE decides to go with this storyline. Balor is one of the most talented performers on the roster, so hopefully some clarity will be provided soon that will help push his character forward.