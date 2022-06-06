X

    Rams HC Sean McVay, Veronika Khomyn Get Married; Ceremony Had Lombardi Trophy Cake

    The Lombardi Trophy even followed Sean McVay down the aisle.

    The Los Angeles Rams coach got married to his longtime girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn, over the weekend and the celebration featured a Lombardi Trophy cake.

    Sean McVay took a huge bite out of a Lombardi Trophy cake during his wedding to Veronika Khomyn this weekend. <a href="https://t.co/6NTpHN8HyD">https://t.co/6NTpHN8HyD</a>

    Khomyn reposted several videos from the wedding on her Instagram feed over the weekend.

    The couple met when McVay was an assistant with the Washington Commanders and Khomyn was a student at George Mason University.

    McVay has served as the Rams coach since 2017, with Khomyn alongside him for the entire ride.

    The couple got engaged on a vacation in France in 2019.

