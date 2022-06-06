LeBron James Calls for Brittney Griner to Be Brought Back to USA 'Quickly and Safely'

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has joined the chorus of voices in support of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, who has been wrongfully detained by the Russian government for 108 days.

Russian officials claimed in February that they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in Griner's luggage at a Moscow airport.

Griner's detention was extended by one month in mid-May in advance of a trial on drug possession charges in mid-June.

She was in Russia to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg of the Russian Premier League, which she has done since 2014.

James tweeted his support a day after the Boston Celtics wore "We are BG" shirts during their NBA Finals practice and media availability in solidarity with Griner.

The Phoenix Suns also showed support for Griner during their playoff run, including point guard Chris Paul and head coach Monty Williams.

WNBA players and teams have already shown public support for Griner, including the Seattle Storm holding BG's Heart and Sole Shoe Drive, the WNBA placing floor decals on all home courts, the Washington Mystics making pleas to bring Griner home and the WNBPA creating a petition.