Warriors, Celtics Wear 'End Gun Violence' Shirts Ahead of NBA Finals Game 2

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Both the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors wore shirts urging for the end of gun violence ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

"There are things we can do to limit gun violence that would not violate people's second amendment rights but would save people's lives," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters. " ... The majority of people in this country want sensible gun laws that would limit gun violence."

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka also spoke on the matter:

"Wearing this is really about things that are continuing to happen in our communities. They're devastated by it, their families are devastated, and we kinda go on with our normal life and business. ... Wearing this [represents] that change needs to be made, and we're all on the same page as far as that."

A number of sports teams and federations, including the Philadelphia Eagles and the United States men's national soccer team, have recently called for gun reform in the country:

Tennis star Coco Gauff wrote "Peace. End gun violence" on the camera Saturday after her semifinals win at the French Open.

The United States has seen a string of mass shootings in the past month, including the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; 10 deaths at a grocery store in Buffalo; four deaths at a hospital in Tulsa; and three deaths and 11 injured people in a Saturday night shooting in Philadelphia.

According to a new poll from ABC News/Ipsos, 70 percent of Americans believe passing laws to curb gun violence should take higher priority than gun ownership rights.

"There simply has to be change!" LeBron James tweeted in May after the Uvalde massacre. "HAS TO BE!!"