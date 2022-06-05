X

    Warriors, Celtics Wear 'End Gun Violence' Shirts Ahead of NBA Finals Game 2

    AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

    Both the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors wore shirts urging for the end of gun violence ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

    Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

    The Warriors are wearing the orange shirts too. Kerr said it’s time to “take notice and take part” to limit gun violence with proven laws waiting to be passed, like background checks, he said.

    Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

    The Warriors players and staff will be warming up in “End Gun Violence” shirts today. Various activism organizations are featured on the back of the shirts. <a href="https://t.co/hqiT1BMrGl">pic.twitter.com/hqiT1BMrGl</a>

    "There are things we can do to limit gun violence that would not violate people's second amendment rights but would save people's lives," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters. " ... The majority of people in this country want sensible gun laws that would limit gun violence."

    Celtics head coach Ime Udoka also spoke on the matter:

    Alisha Miller @alisha_m_miller

    “Awareness and change needs to happen,” says Celtics coach Ime Udoka, commenting on both teams wearing the “End Gun Violence” shirt. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbafinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbafinals</a> <a href="https://t.co/Bw4BDO1G6L">pic.twitter.com/Bw4BDO1G6L</a>

    Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

    Celtics coach Ime Udoka on the “End Gun Violence” campaign <a href="https://t.co/IWEY2ZltCE">pic.twitter.com/IWEY2ZltCE</a>

    "Wearing this is really about things that are continuing to happen in our communities. They're devastated by it, their families are devastated, and we kinda go on with our normal life and business. ... Wearing this [represents] that change needs to be made, and we're all on the same page as far as that."

    A number of sports teams and federations, including the Philadelphia Eagles and the United States men's national soccer team, have recently called for gun reform in the country:

    Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles

    <a href="https://t.co/KYufRQzXE2">pic.twitter.com/KYufRQzXE2</a>

    USMNT @USMNT

    Today we are sending this letter to every member of Congress pleading with them to act and help end gun violence. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetheChange?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BetheChange</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DontLookAway?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DontLookAway</a> <a href="https://t.co/KWb5Eb1Z0K">pic.twitter.com/KWb5Eb1Z0K</a>

    Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball

    <a href="https://t.co/9DpyuwEzJo">pic.twitter.com/9DpyuwEzJo</a>

    New York Yankees @Yankees

    <a href="https://t.co/UIlxqBtWyk">pic.twitter.com/UIlxqBtWyk</a>

    Washington Nationals @Nationals

    A statement from the Washington Nationals.<br><br>Join us and other local sports teams as we turn outrage into action.<br><br>Donate today to support Everytown for Gun Safety’s Community Safety Fund: <a href="https://t.co/5spsJy82OE">https://t.co/5spsJy82OE</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WearOrange?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WearOrange</a> / <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nats4Good?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nats4Good</a> <a href="https://t.co/WPVKkR3Kge">pic.twitter.com/WPVKkR3Kge</a>

    Washington Mystics @WashMystics

    <a href="https://t.co/8d0HuS1VOR">pic.twitter.com/8d0HuS1VOR</a>

    Tennis star Coco Gauff wrote "Peace. End gun violence" on the camera Saturday after her semifinals win at the French Open.

    The United States has seen a string of mass shootings in the past month, including the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; 10 deaths at a grocery store in Buffalo; four deaths at a hospital in Tulsa; and three deaths and 11 injured people in a Saturday night shooting in Philadelphia.

    According to a new poll from ABC News/Ipsos, 70 percent of Americans believe passing laws to curb gun violence should take higher priority than gun ownership rights.

    "There simply has to be change!" LeBron James tweeted in May after the Uvalde massacre. "HAS TO BE!!"

