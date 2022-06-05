Rafael Nadal Says Foot Injury Will Dictate Wimbledon Status After French Open Title

Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand slam title Sunday, but his status for Wimbledon will be determined by a chronic left foot injury that was so bad at Roland Garros that he played in the tournament with "no feeling" in the foot.

"I’m going to be at Wimbledon if my body is ready to be at Wimbledon," he told reporters Sunday. "Nobody wants to miss Wimbledon."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

