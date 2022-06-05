Memorial Tournament 2022: Billy Horschel Captures Title with Final-Round 72

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Billy Horschel held on to win the Memorial Tournament on Sunday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

This is the seventh PGA Tour win of Horschel's career.

The 35-year-old sank a 53-foot eagle putt on No. 15 to remove any real drama about the final outcome.

Horschel carded an even-par 72 on the day, which was all he needed thanks to the sizable cushion he had before play began. At 13 under, he was four shots ahead of Aaron Wise in second place.

2022 Memorial Tournament Leaderboard

1. Billy Horschel (-13)

2. Aaron Wise (-9)

T3. Patrick Cantlay (-7)

T3. Joaquin Niemann (-7)

T5. Max Homa (-6)

T5. Will Zalatoris (-6)

T5. Denny McCarthy (-6)

T5. Sahith Theegala (-6)

T5. Daniel Berger (-6)

T10. Sungjae Im (-4)

T10. Jon Rahm (-4)

T10. Brendan Steele (-4)

Full leaderboard available at PGATour.com

Horschel was firmly in control heading into the final round. His seven-under 65 on Saturday put him five shots ahead of Wise and Cameron Smith.

"I'm not going to be protective, I'm not going to be overly aggressive," he said Saturday of what his mindset would be when he returned to the course Sunday. "I'm going to play the way I have the last three days. We're going to hit the golf shots that are required, and I know if we do that it's going to give me the best chance to be victorious come tomorrow."

Perhaps Horschel was playing a little too conservatively.

As he made the turn to the back nine, his lead had slimmed to three shots. He had bogeyed the sixth hole, while Joaquin Niemann was moving up the leaderboard after going three under through his first three holes.

A birdie on No. 10 probably helped to settle Horschel's nerves a bit, but if so, it only yielded a momentary boost. A bogey on the 12th hole put him back at 12 under, only two shots ahead of Wise.

Wise encountered a setback with a bogey on No. 9, but back-to-back birdies to open the back nine had him hot on Horschel's heels again.

Wise undid that progress with another bogey on No. 13, which put his deficit at three strokes again. On the 14th green, he was unable to capitalize on Horschel two-putting his way to par, as his birdie putt rolled inches right of the cup.

One hole later, the tournament was effectively over with Horschel's eagle. Moments before that, Wise watched his approach land on the green and roll to a stop just short of the hole to narrowly miss out on an eagle for himself.

While Wise maintained his challenge for the title well into the final day, the wheels quickly fell off for Smith.

The 28-year-old Australian bogeyed No. 1, and things didn't get any better from there. Double bogeys on the seventh and ninth holes put him at six over for the round, removing him from contention and sending him tumbling down the leaderboard.

Patrick Cantlay's title defense didn't get off to a great start with an even-par 72 in the opening round. He was never much of a threat from that point forward but played his way into a top-three finish.

Likewise, Jon Rahm couldn't recapture his magic from last year, when he was cruising his way to the title before having to withdraw. Rahm had his best round Sunday (three-under 69), which didn't make up for his nondescript showing the previous three days.

The RBC Canadian Open is the last stop on the PGA Tour before the U.S. Open tees off June 16 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.