Kobe Bryant's Rookie Lakers Jersey Worn During 1997 NBA Playoffs Sells for $2.74M

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Kobe Bryant memorabilia craze is not stopping anytime soon.

A game-worn jersey just sold for $2.74 million over the weekend at SCP Auctions, per TMZ Sports.

According to the listing, Bryant wore the jersey at least five times and twice during the 1997 NBA playoffs. The Lakers were eliminated by the Utah Jazz in the conference semifinals of those playoffs, with Bryant infamously struggling in his first time in the NBA limelight.

Bryant, of course, would use those struggles against Utah as motivation to become one of the most clutch scorers in NBA history.

Memorabilia for the late Lakers legend has been going for record prices since his January 2020 death in a helicopter crash. The jersey sold at auction is the first jersey from his first playoff series to become publicly available.

Twenty-six people bid on the item, though the winner's identity has not been revealed.