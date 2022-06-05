Mike Smith Criticized for Inconsistent Play in Connor McDavid, Oilers' Game 3 Loss

Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers fell at home to the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday at Rogers Place, and fans aren't happy with the play of goaltender Mike Smith.

After the Oilers tied the game 2-2 in the third period on a goal from Ryan McLeod, Avs forward J.T. Compher scored what went on to be the game-winning goal just minutes later.

After Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard rung a shot off the post on the power play, Compher raced out of the penalty box, fended off Bouchard to grab the puck and fired it past Smith from the dot.

It's a shot that Smith likely should have stopped. Instead, the puck squeaked through his legs and trickled into the back of the net.

Smith, as many fans have put it, has been a rollercoaster for the Oilers this postseason. He has made some incredible saves, but he has also let in some dreadful goals and could ultimately be the reason Edmonton fails to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

Smith entered Saturday's game with an 8-4 record in the postseason, including a .916 save percentage and two shutouts. However, he hasn't been great against the Avs, posting a .846 save percentage over the first two games of the series. And though he saved 39-of-42 shots (.929 save percentage) in Game 3, he failed to make the most important stop of the night.

If the Oilers are going to extend this series, they're going to need Smith to play more consistently. Mikko Koskinen has posted an 0-2 record and an .897 goals-against average this postseason, leaving Smith as the best option in an elimination game.

The Oilers enter Monday's Game 4 in a must-win situation and likely won't see Game 5 unless Smith or Koskinen come up big.