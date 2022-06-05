X

    Mike Smith Criticized for Inconsistent Play in Connor McDavid, Oilers' Game 3 Loss

    Erin WalshJune 5, 2022

    Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Edmonton Oilers fell at home to the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday at Rogers Place, and fans aren't happy with the play of goaltender Mike Smith.

    After the Oilers tied the game 2-2 in the third period on a goal from Ryan McLeod, Avs forward J.T. Compher scored what went on to be the game-winning goal just minutes later.

    After Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard rung a shot off the post on the power play, Compher raced out of the penalty box, fended off Bouchard to grab the puck and fired it past Smith from the dot.

    It's a shot that Smith likely should have stopped. Instead, the puck squeaked through his legs and trickled into the back of the net.

    Hockey Night in Canada @hockeynight

    J. T. Compher jumps out of the penalty box and gives the Avalanche the lead again 🚨<a href="https://t.co/AnmIrGWonN">pic.twitter.com/AnmIrGWonN</a>

    Shayna @hayyyshayyy

    There is no middle ground with Mike Smith. It’s straight up hot or cold.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Travis Yost @travisyost

    Mike Smith’s gonna end the postseason with the most inexplicable .920 I can ever recall. I won’t even believe the number.

    Scott McLaughlin @smclaughlin9

    Mike Smith just can't let that in. What an absolute backbreaker.

    Leafs Got a Lot of Respect in the Handshake Line @Pulped_

    Imagine someone placing Connor McDavid's career in your hands and the best answer you can come back with is Mike Smith for two years?

    NICK SUZUKI’S NOSE @NickSuzukisNose

    i feel terrible for the oilers. mike smith is so bad they won’t be going anywhere until they get rid of him

    Nick Campano @nooch99

    Mike Smith strikes again…you can’t win in the playoffs with goaltending like that…only a matter of time. As Patrick Roy once said…”it’s not the ones you stop that count it’s the ones you let in.” Amen. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Truth?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Truth</a>

    mitch marney @marnylandersen

    my favourite thing about Mike Smith is how he always looks around angrily after a goal as if he was prevented from making the save by a vengeful spirit only he can see

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    The Mike Smith Experience: <a href="https://t.co/Ns2T69FzmS">pic.twitter.com/Ns2T69FzmS</a>

    BlownTree-1Lead @UrinatingTree

    The Mike Smith keepeth you in the game and the Mike Smith giveth up some of the softest goals known to man. The greatest enigma.

    Matt Maisel @Matt_Maisel

    Mike Smith has given up two of the worst goals I’ve ever seen from an NHL goalie in this postseason.

    s😎 @sarahhthetaurus

    Mike Smith just absolutely ruining this series for the oilers

    Smith, as many fans have put it, has been a rollercoaster for the Oilers this postseason. He has made some incredible saves, but he has also let in some dreadful goals and could ultimately be the reason Edmonton fails to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

    Smith entered Saturday's game with an 8-4 record in the postseason, including a .916 save percentage and two shutouts. However, he hasn't been great against the Avs, posting a .846 save percentage over the first two games of the series. And though he saved 39-of-42 shots (.929 save percentage) in Game 3, he failed to make the most important stop of the night.

    If the Oilers are going to extend this series, they're going to need Smith to play more consistently. Mikko Koskinen has posted an 0-2 record and an .897 goals-against average this postseason, leaving Smith as the best option in an elimination game.

    The Oilers enter Monday's Game 4 in a must-win situation and likely won't see Game 5 unless Smith or Koskinen come up big.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.